ICYMI: List of Companies That Are Hiring, Safe Food Practices Especially Important During Pandemic

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Looking For A Job? These Places Are Hiring in Florida Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A surge in coronavirus cases across South Florida have prompted the closure of businesses, beaches, schools, gyms, and other facilities, leaving several hard-working Floridians jobless. Across the state, thousands of people are filing for unemployment as the economic reality of the coronavirus becomes exceedingly clear.

If you lost your job as a result of the coronavirus and are looking for career opportunities in the interim, take a look at this list for places that are hiring now.

Safe Food Practices Especially Important During COVID-19, Expert Says

Pre-COVID-19, Fabio Montoya was already concerned about how people handled their food at home.

Montoya is an expert on food safety and points out that during a period of quarantine -- when so many more people cook at home -- the chances you’ll make the most common kitchen mistakes increase, as does his worry.

“We do not have the luxury of getting sick now," he said. "Hospitals have a clear mission and it is to save the lives of those with coronavirus, so we cannot arrive sick from food poisoning.”

With or without coronavirus, food safety should always be important. But as more people are cooking at home, one expert is worried that people aren't handling their food properly. NBC 6's Nathalia Ortiz reports.

Local Food Bank Sees Demand Double Amid Pandemic

Compared to last year, Feeding South Florida has seen the demand for food double since COVID-19.

Paco Velez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida, said all the food comes from farmers, distribution centers and retail stores, but it’s a challenge keeping stock during the pandemic.

Without jobs, more and more people are turning to food drives to eat. Feeding South Florida is feeling the impact.

Feeding South Florida CEO Paco Velez explains the challenges of food supply and food distribution amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NBC 6’s Derrick Lewis reports.

Plan To Help Small Businesses Also Benefits Some Big Ones

As businesses go, Ruth's Hospitality Group, the company behind Ruth's Chris steak houses, is many things.

Small is not one of them.

Yet two of its subsidiaries were each able to obtain maximum $10 million loans under the Payroll Protection Program, touted as a lifeline to small businesses being devastated by the economic calamity caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports on the loan allocation from the small business administration.

Study: 22% of Floridians Report Drinking While Working Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Drinking on the job is becoming more of a normality as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

That’s because more Americans are shifting to a work-from-home lifestyle amid COVID-19, according to a study from Alcohol.org.

The study breaks down the percentage of people who have opted to drink alcoholic beverages while working remotely in each state. In Florida, 22 percent of those surveyed reported drinking while working.