ICYMI: Man Flew Into MIA With Loaded Handgun in His Pocket, 10-Year-Old Artist Featured in Art Basel Miami

Man Flew Into MIA With Loaded Handgun in His Pocket: Police

A man carrying a fully loaded gun boarded a commercial flight in Barbados and flew to Miami with the firearm in the plane's cabin, the NBC 6 Investigators exclusively learned — a hair-raising incident that triggered an immediate investigation by the Transportation Security Administration into the security lapse that aviation experts say could have caused a disaster.

In security video footage exclusively obtained by NBC 6 Investigators, airline passenger Cameron Hinds is seen being stopped at a Miami International Airport checkpoint after TSA officers found a loaded handgun in his belongings.

According to a Miami-Dade Police report, Hind's revolver had five 32-caliber rounds in the gun's chamber. He told told police that when he boarded the plane in Barbados he had the revolver in his pants pocket. That failure in screening abroad has put federal security experts into high alert.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security relies on foreign governments to maintain aviation security standards at last-point-of-departure airports with direct commercial flights to the U.S.

Hinds made his journey from Bridgetown, Barbados, to Miami on American Airlines flight 1089. During the flight, police say his Ruger revolver was with him in the cabin for the four-hour trip.

“It’s shocking,” said retired American Airlines Capt. Jay Rollins.

Climate Change and Global Travel Likely to Bring More Virus Outbreaks

A viral outbreak in China became the defining issue for the past two years. The coronavirus is the latest example of a trend the scientific community says could get worse. NBC 6 went behind the scenes at a Florida Research lab looking for treatments and developing vaccines to find out why more outbreaks are expected in the future.

It comes down to two main reasons: global commercial travel and climate change.

Scientists at Cleveland Clinic’s Florida Research and Innovation Center try to get ahead of "emerging viruses."

Dr. Michaela Gack, PhD, leads a team of around forty at the Port St. Lucie location, hoping to ramp up to one hundred next year. One of their specialties is looking at how zoological viruses - viruses from animals to humans - spill over and impact human cells.

The lab goes up to Biosafety Hazard three, a level needed to house specimens of COVID-19. Researchers are trying to find out why different people have such different reactions to the virus, from loss of taste to visits to the emergency room. Here PhD scientists use imaging microscopes to see how viruses move around and inside human cells.

Their work centers on developing vaccines and treatments after studying what the virus does to the body.

Miami Beach Man Fatally Stabbed Co-Worker Who Refused to Date Him

A Miami Beach man who fatally stabbed his co-worker after she repeatedly refused to start a relationship with him is facing a murder charge, authorities said.

Agustin Lucas Mariani, 20, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 28-year-old Delfina Pan.

Mariani, who also stabbed himself in the incident, was expected to be booked into jail after his release from Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami Beach Police officials said Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Mariani and Pan worked at a local restaurant together, and Mariani had made several attempts to start a relationship with Pan, who declined his attempts.

Friends said Pan, who was from Argentina and was an aspiring fashion designer and photographer, had been living with a childhood friend at an apartment near 73rd Street and Harding Avenue.

On Monday night, Pan left the restaurant and Mariani left a short time after her, in the middle of his shift, the report said.

According to the arrest report, Mariani, who worked as a bartender, showed up at Pan's apartment and waited for her, and when she refused to talk with him, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

10-Year-Old's Works Striking a Pose Along With Pros at Art Miami

There’s art everywhere this week in South Florida, but heads are turning when they see an artist who you’d think is way too young to be on the big stage. Some of his works are taller than him.

Andres Valencia can’t say enough about the fun he’s having during his time at Art Miami. Andres told NBC 6 that while standing in his Art Miami exhibit that he was initially drawn to the artworks in his San Diego home.

“There was painting in our living room, and I tried to copy it and I finally got it,” Valencia said.

His parents brought him all the way from California, so the world’s art lovers could see his creations. He started painting six years ago.

“It was like when I was like four,” he said.

Art Miami Director Nick Korniloff told NBC 6 that some patrons are really surprised when they see the artist whose works they’re admiring.

“They are just in shock. I brought over so many great gallerists that represent artists. I mean, artists like even even Picasso, some of the great cubist artists and they come to the stand and say there is no way this is a 10-year-old boy, and believe it or not there is some work in there when he’s 8,” Korniloff said.

Andres' mom and dad say they detected early on that he just had a knack for it.

Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness has filed a lawsuit over the Democratic nomination in a South Florida congressional race he lost by just five votes. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports.

Holness Files Lawsuit Over District 20 Race Lost by 5 Votes



Former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness has filed a lawsuit over the Democratic nomination in a South Florida congressional race he lost by just five votes.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday, Holness claims Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who won the U.S. House District 20 primary, is ineligible to hold office.

The suit claims Cherfilus-McCormick failed to file required financial disclosure reports, and alleges that Cherfilus-McCormick offered money to secure votes through her proposed "People's Prosperity Plan" which promised to give adults making less than $75,000 per year a $1,000 monthly payment.

"Cherfilus-McCormick knew this promise was a gimmick designed only to motivate people to vote for her," Holness' lawsuit said.

Holness also claims there were issues with overseas military ballots that were rejected.

In addition to Cherfilus-McCormick, the suit names Broward Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott, the Broward Canvassing Board, and the Elections Canvassing Commission as defendants.

Cherfilus-McCormick received 11,662 votes compared with 11,657 for Holness, according to the certification, which came two weeks after the Nov. 2 special election primary.

Overgrown grass, a debris-filled yard, and a fading façade at a home on 20th Street are among the issues Vivian Guzman says she has reported to the City of Miami code compliance

Neighborhood Eyesore in Miami Racks Up Over $500K in Fines

Vivian Guzman says living in the Shenandoah neighborhood of Miami is a dream.

“It’s beautiful old homes,” Vivian Guzman said.

But there’s one nightmare she says has haunted her for more than a decade.

“This is what they have to look at, and it is unacceptable,” Guzman said.

Overgrown grass, a debris-filled yard, and a fading façade at a home on 20th Street are among the issues Guzman says she has reported to the City of Miami code compliance.

“I have contacted the city on numerous occasions at the start of hurricane season looking for some relief,” Guzman said.

Georg Ketelhohn also lives in the Shenandoah neighborhood. He says he has offered to help the home’s owner clear out the mess.

“We can’t go into her property without her permission, we have offered to help but she doesn’t want help,” Ketelhohn said.

With little help from the city, the neighbors called NBC 6 Responds for help.

NBC 6 Responds found out the city has issued 13 code violations against the home since 2005. The home’s owner has also racked up $558,250 in fines.