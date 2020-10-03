ICYMI: Masks Still Required in Parts of South Florida, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Host Debate Between Miami-Dade Mayoral Candidates

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

No Police Fines, But Masks May Still Be Required in Many Places in South Florida

Confusion continues in South Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis wiped fines away for people who refused to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police departments were mostly silent as businesses told NBC 6 they’ll continue to require masks on their private property to make customers feel safe.

Earlier this summer, the Miami Beach Police Department gave out 288 $50 fines. The department has not returned a request for an interview.

Miami-Dade County cited 255 people. The office of County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, who also oversees the county police, said they will continue to give citations for an educational purpose until there is more clarity from DeSantis.

The City of Miami Police had no comment at this time.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 Set to Host Debate Between Miami-Dade County Mayoral Candidates

The two candidates vying for one of the most powerful political positions in the state will debate their differences inside the studios of NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 on Saturday.

Both Daniella Levine Cava and Esteban Bovo made it into the runoff for Miami-Dade County Mayor after finishing as the two top voter getters in August’s primary election.

Jackie Nespral and Jawan Strader will moderate the one hour debate. And there are plenty of topics to discuss, from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, to transportation and the environment.

What's Next for Renters, Landlords After State Eviction Moratorium Expires

Florida’s moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expired Wednesday after Gov. Ron DeSantis did not extend the executive order that has been in place since April.

During a virtual news conference Thursday, housing advocates and elected officials discussed what’s next for people who are unable to pay their rent and utilities.

Some housing advocates fear families will be placed in a tough position with the eviction moratorium expiring at the same time utility companies are resuming shutoffs.

Several groups, including the Florida Housing Justice Alliance, sent a letter to DeSantis asking him to issue a statewide moratorium on utility disconnections through June 2021.

Proud Boys' Leader Responds to Debate: Trump ‘Didn't Promote Us'

It was one of the most jarring moments of Tuesday’s presidential debate: President Donald Trump was directly asked to condemn white supremacists, specifically the group Proud Boys -- but he instead told them to "stand back and stand by."

It’s a statement some say was an endorsement. But Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, says it wasn’t.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has listed the Proud Boys as a hate group tied to several violent incidents at recent protests. The group has five chapters in Florida.

FPL Plans to Disconnect People Who Don't Pay in October

Florida Power and Light is one of several utility companies that stopped shutting electricity off for people who haven’t been able to pay, but FPL is now sending final notices and announced it will resume shutting people’s power off in October.

FPL and other utility companies suspended disconnections when the pandemic began, but in October, FPL plans to resume disconnecting customers who do not pay their past due balance or do not contact the company to make payment arrangements.

It’s a move civil rights groups are hoping to stop.

