ICYMI: Medical Experts Weigh in on Halloween Plans, Miami Student Says Classmate Used Racial Slur Against Her

We Asked 20 Medical Experts With Kids About Their Pandemic Halloween Plans. Here's What They Said

Parents everywhere are grappling with how to make the most of Halloween during the pandemic.

The guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asks families to take precautions if they trick-or-treat outdoors by carrying hand sanitizer, setting up stations with individually bagged treats and wearingcloth masks, not just Halloween masks. But some communities are going further by requesting that parents refrain from door-to-door trick-or-treating altogether because of the challenges of maintaining social distancing at front doors and the risks involved with sharing food.

So for many families, the challenge this year is to find activities that are fun and safe. For inspiration, we asked 20 doctors, public health officials and epidemiologists with children of their own how they are planning to celebrate.

Miami Senior High Student Says Classmate Used Racial Slur Against Her During Zoom Class

A South Florida high school freshman said she felt compelled to leave her school after she said she was verbally attacked by a classmate who used a racial slur against her while her teacher stood by and did nothing.

Jasmine is a 14-year-old student who, until recently, attended Miami Senior High School. She alleges another student called her the n-word during their virtual class.

Besides verbally attacking Jasmine, her attorney said a screenshot showed the Zoom chat where the word was used 28 consecutive times to bully her via text as well.

South Florida Nurse Accuses Doctor of Giving Her COVID-19

Venice Jean-Baptist, a South Florida nurse, exclusively told NBC 6 she couldn’t believe it when the doctor who was her boss was coughing at the office, and when she expressed concern about catching COVID-19, she says he dismissed her fears.

“He said you’re overreacting, and he walked by me in the hallway and he breathed on me. He said if I have the virus, now you have it too,” Jean-Baptist said.

Jean-Baptist says the exchange with Dr. Joseph Piperato took place inside the Project Access Foundation clinic on Biscayne and 80th Street – where they worked together.

A nurse accused a doctor of coughing on her, giving her COVID. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports.

Miami-Dade's Public Bus Network Will Soon Receive Its Long-Awaited Redesign

As people get back to work and hit the roads, Miami traffic is slowly returning to pre-covid speeds. That also means folks are returning to the public transit system too.

Plans to redesign Miami’s bus network was put on hold because of the pandemic, but finally it will be on the county commission agenda for approval this week.

Azhar Chougle, Executive Director of Transit Alliance Miami calls the bus system a lifeline.

"Our economy here in Miami depends on our retail workers getting back to work, depends on our grocery store workers, security guards and all of that depends on a functioning transit system," says Chougle.

NBC 6 Responds: Customer Service Survey

How are you being served?

Before and throughout the pandemic, NBC and Telemundo stations around the country have received many complaints about customer service, from refund delays and denials to ignored emails and unanswered phone calls.

That’s why the NBC Responds and Telemundo Responde teams created a new survey. We want to learn directly from consumers in our communities.

Are there bright spots in customer service? Or is it lacking all around? What do companies do well? What can they do better? Please participate in the survey here.

