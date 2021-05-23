ICYMI: Memorial Day Weekend Safety Measures Coming to Miami Beach, State Pays $66 Million For COVID Program DeSantis Declares ‘Ineffective'

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Memorial Day Weekend Safety Measures Coming to Miami Beach as Air & Sea Show Returns

Capacity limits and other safety measures will be in place in Miami Beach for Memorial Day Weekend as the city's Air & Sea Show returns.

Thousands of people are expected to spend the weekend in Miami Beach this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic had beaches shut down in 2020.

The featured event this year will be the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, taking place May 29-30.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone back this year to enjoy one of the country’s largest military air and sea shows,” said Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak. “This is a terrific way to remember and honor the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for this great nation and those first responders who have stood shoulder to shoulder with our community throughout the pandemic."

NBC 6 Responds Helps Woman Fix Retirement Account Error

Many people had to tap into their retirement savings during the pandemic.

Dulce Jimenez, a personal chef, is among them.

When the pandemic hit, she said she lost most of her clientele.

“I had five clients, one for every day of the week, all the clients canceled,” Jimenez said.

She said the loss of income forced her to look for a way to stay afloat financially.

“As you can imagine, it was really tough, it was really tough,” Jimenez said.

NBC 6's Willard Shepard is in Lauderhill with how law enforcement has been challenged by people wearing masks.

As Pandemic Subsides and Mask Use Drops, Police See Better Chance of Finding Suspects

Victims of crimes across South Florida for months have been seeing just eyeballs over the top of a mask and not much more, making it a tough job to see who is really behind the mask.

Each day though more people are removing their face coverings, and local police agencies say they’re going to be able to do a much better job when it comes to tracking suspects down. They’ve also got a warning about those with bad intentions who will continue to use the pandemic as cover.

Detectives in Lauderhill have an all-out search on for two killers who were wearing masks when they fatally shot a man while stealing his jewelry. The recent case highlights the challenge victims and officers have faced now for more than a year, but as we more towards the summer, that’s changing.

Contact tracing has long been considered essential by public health experts, but Gov. Ron DeSantis and his advisers -- some of whose previous comments are banned from YouTube as misinformation -- say it doesn't work. His office won't say why he keeps paying for it.

State Pays $66 Million For COVID Program Governor Declares ‘Ineffective'

It's been two months since Gov. Ron DeSantis and his COVID advisers declared contact tracing essentially useless against the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think we have to admit that contact tracing has just not worked," DeSantis said then. "I think it’s largely been ineffective."

"This was just the wrong time and the wrong type of disease to do that," said one of his advisers, Dr. Scott Atlas, who left the Trump administration criticized by some for promoting a form of herd immunity before a vaccine was developed.

"Contact tracing doesn’t work," said another of his advisers, Martin Kulldorff, "but it's actually worse than that because it’s counterproductive and it reduces the trust in public health."

In just a couple of weeks, Florida's state board of education will take up a proposal that seeks to put strict guidelines on how U.S. History gets taught in the classroom. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

Florida Considers Strict Interpretation of History for K-8 Public Schools

What are kids learning about history in Florida’s K-12 public schools? That is about to become a contentious topic.

The state’s Education Commissioner, Richard Corcoran, says teachers should teach facts without “indoctrination” and is proposing a new rule with new standards for the history curriculum.

Critics say the proposal is really designed to stifle discussion of the racism embedded in the nation’s history, known as critical race theory.

Speaking to a conservative audience at Hillsdale College in Michigan two weeks ago, Corcoran told a story about ordering new textbooks.

“But I didn’t think to say, OK, keep all the crazy liberal stuff out, and so now we literally have them, and they hide it in what’s called social-emotional learning, so it doesn’t say critical race theory, but you could definitely have a teacher who teaches critical race theory,” Corcoran said.

For Miami-based Kazmaleje, a business focused on creating hair tools for textured hair, the COVID-19 pandemic hit at an especially inopportune time. Owner LaToya Stirrup was committed to pushing through the challenges, however, and found ways to grow the business during the pandemic, thanks to the greater mission behind the business.

Miami-Based Business Creates Hair Tools to Empower Black Women and Natural Hair

Hair. It comes in all textures, colors, lengths, types and densities.

But for Black women, the topic of hair can be complex -- especially when it comes to caring for your natural locs.

Enter Kazmaleje, a Miami-based business focused on creating hair tools and products for curly and kinky hair types. The business was launched by three sisters with a major mission: To empower Black women to embrace and love their natural hair, through products designed specifically for their hair types.

LaToya Stirrupp and her two sisters, LaTasha and LaTrice, first launched Kazmaleje in 2016 because they couldn't find hair tools that catered to their curly and textured hair types.

The three sisters designed the hair tools to make detangling and combing easier, incorporating features that allow the comb to easily glide through curly and coily hair.