ICYMI: Miami Mayor Wants Resident Vaccine Priority, Small Business Owner Shares Pandemic Story With Joe Biden

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

The U.S. government is making its best effort to send a clear message to anyone thinking of causing trouble at the nation's Capitol: take the thought out of your mind. The number of National Guard forces present continues to increase, and the FBI is closely monitoring social media.

The security perimeter for the White house and the U.S. Capitol is extending as inauguration nears. The Department of the Interior has shut down the National Mall, the Mayor of Washington has closed down streets, and the bridges connecting D.C. to Virginia over the Potomac are expected to close.

The National Guard says it will have 25,000 present in D.C. by Wednesday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is pushing for priority for the COVID-19 vaccine to go to residents of the city first.

Miami's mayor wants to reserve doses of the COVID-19 vaccine only for those who live inside the city limits under a policy he's calling “Miami First."

Mayor Francis Suarez pitched the idea at a city commission meeting Thursday as plans are being made for people to start receiving vaccinations as early as Wednesday at Marlins Park, the Miami Herald reported.

Federal regulations and guidance from emergency managers agree that there cannot be residency requirements for receiving the vaccine. But Suarez requested that the city manager and attorney “take all legal steps necessary to prevent non-residents of the city of Miami from receiving vaccines prior to the elderly and vulnerable population of our community and the general population of our city.”

The Small Business Administration opened up the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans earlier this week, only taking applications from community financial institutions. But next Tuesday, the program will open up to all lenders.

The Small Business Administration opened up the latest round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans earlier this week, only taking applications from community financial institutions. But next Tuesday, the program will open up to all lenders.

This pot of PPP money, approved in the latest coronavirus relief package, comes with some changes, including an adjustment to the maximum amount of money a business can qualify for.

According to the SBA, the maximum loan amount of a second draw PPP loan is 2.5 times average monthly 2019, or 2020 payroll costs up to $2 million. This is down from the maximum $10 million businesses could get the first time around.

A small business owner from South Florida got the chance to share her story of success and overcoming struggles in the pandemic with a very big name.

A small business owner from South Florida got the chance to share her story of success and overcoming struggles in the pandemic with a very big name.

President-Elect Joe Biden posted a message Friday on Twitter of a conversation he had with Pilar Guzman Zavata, the owner of Half Moon Empanadas with her husband Juan.

Zavata spoke with Biden about her life, immigrating from Mexico to the United States for school and eventually opening up the restaurant with five locations across Miami-Dade County.

U.S. Coast Guard

Man Arrested on Stolen Floating Tiki Hut Near Key West

A man who appeared to be intoxicated while onboard a stolen, floating tiki hut was arrested in the Florida Keys on Wednesday, authorities said.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the vessel was found near Hawk's Channel off Key West.

The man on board, who appeared to be intoxicated, was taken into custody by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, officials said. FWC officials said the man is facing charges including grand theft and resisting an officer without violence.