ICYMI: Miami Program Seeks to Help Residents With Rent & Utilities, Join NBC 6 in Thanking First Responders

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Miami Program to Help Residents and Businesses Affected by COVID-19 With Rent, Utilities

The City of Miami is working on a plan to help residents and small businesses recover from the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic with rent and utility assistance programs.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a Friday morning virtual press conference to discuss details of the program.

Help NBC 6 Give Thanks to First Responders and Essential Workers

While the coronavirus pandemic has upended life for nearly everyone, healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers have had to face more risks than most.

NBC 6 would like to join the local South Florida community in thanking those who are providing essential services during this time.

To join our campaign, send a message of gratitude along with a photo to isee@nbc6.com, or click here to use our submit form. The messages and pictures will be shared by our team on-air or online.

Colleges, Universities Slammed by Coronavirus Pandemic

There’s no hustle and bustle, no students playing frisbee between classes on the St. Thomas University campus in Miami Gardens. The school had to do what every college did: close down and move learning online.

“And what that did is that took at least a $500,000 hit into our budget and when you’re working at a small private university, every dollar counts,” said David Armstrong, the president of St. Thomas University, which has just under 5,000 students.

Across town at Barry University in Miami Shores, the Buccaneers are in the same boat on the same turbulent sea, with a deserted campus and a dwindling bank account.

Colleges and universities are feeling the impacts of the pandemic. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports.

Miami-Dade Tourism Leaders Develop Plan to Reopen Popular Spots

Opening up the tourist spots in South Florida can’t come soon enough. Air traffic is down 90% at Miami International Airport, and the ships at Port Miami might as well be on dry land.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade tourism leaders and Mayor Carlos Gimenez were brainstorming over how to get the economic engines up and running.

In trendy Wynwood - which is full of bars and restaurants that visitors come to see, especially to enjoy the nightlife - the streets are empty. The question is, when will they see some foot traffic here?

Miami-Dade tourist leaders and Mayor Carlos Gimenez were brainstorming over how to get the economic engines up and running. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

After COVID-19 Stops Wedding Plan, South Florida Couple Ties Knot At Hospital Following Birth Of Baby Girl

When their plans to get married were derailed by COVID-19, a South Florida couple tied the knot at the hospital after welcoming a baby girl into the world.

The wedding at Memorial Regional Hospital was coordinated by hospital staff as a special surprise for Roody Pierre-Charles and his wife, Witchelle Garcon.

When COVID-19 disrupted their wedding plans, a South Florida couple tied the knot at a local hospital shortly after bringing a new bundle of joy into the world.