ICYMI: New Antibody Testing Site Opening, a Look at the Black Lives Cut Short in America

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Antibody Testing to Start Monday at Site Opening at Miami International Mall

Residents in Miami-Dade County will have a new option when it comes to getting antibody testing during the coronavirus pandemic.

BioReference will be testing at the Miami International Mall starting with a grand opening event Thursday at 11 a.m. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Doral Mayor J.C. Bermudez are among those expected to attend.

Collection will be taking place Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the parking lot between JCPenny and Kohl’s starting June 22nd.

Breaking Point: Black Lives Taken That Pushed America to the Brink

The idea that Black lives have long been undervalued in America comes as no surprise to most Black men and women you would speak to. The lives cut short at police hands rattle too easily off the tongue. Abner Louima, Sean Bell, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Laquan McDonald, Akai Gurley, Freddie Gray.

There are so many names sometimes they threaten to blur, as one tragedy collides into the next... Sandra Bland, Alton Sterling, Atatiana Jefferson, Philando Castile, Stephon Clark, Botham Jean, Terrence Crutcher, Breonna Taylor.

As the tragic death of George Floyd brings the nation to what some hope may finally be an inflection point, here's a list, in no way comprehensive, of a small percentage of Black lives cut short.

Hundreds of mourners visited the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, Texas, to pay their respects at the funeral of George Floyd, who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on May 25. Floyd’s death has sparked weeks of protests against police brutality in cities around the world.

HEROES Act Could Offer Extension of Federal Unemployment Assistance

A large stimulus bill called the HEROES Act is making its way through Congress, and, if passed, could provide additional assistance for unemployed people looking for help.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the relief package in May, and it is currently pending in the Senate.

The House version of the HEROES Act includes a laundry list of potential aid, including provisions that help people with things like Cobra health care, child care support and pay raises for frontline workers.

Top Movies, Classic Dolphins Games to Be Shown at Drive-In Theater Inside Hard Rock Stadium

Whether you’re looking for something fun to do with the family or want to relive the glory days of the Miami Dolphins, the drive-in movie schedule inside Hard Rock Stadium might have something for you.

The team and facility announced the schedule of movies and events that will be shown starting this Friday with the critically acclaimed Selma, followed by Jurassic Park on June 25th and Knives Out on June 26th.

Fans of the Dolphins will get a chance to see the team’s two Super Bowl wins on the next two Saturdays with Super Bowl VII - completing the only perfect season in NFL history - airing June 20th and Super Bowl VIII on June 27th.

Renters, Landlords on Private Market to Face Eviction Backlog in July

Renters and mortgage owners are protected from foreclosures and evictions for a few more weeks after action from the Federal Housing Finance Agency, but only for properties regulated by the federal government. The coronavirus pandemic has put many people out of work and behind on paying rent and mortgages.

Mortgages through Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the VA and the FHA have a moratorium from foreclosures until August. If you rent in a building receiving aid from the federal government, either Section 8 or other type of rental assistance, then you also have protection.

On Wednesday the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will extend single-family moratorium on foreclosures and evictions until August 31. It was previously set to expire June 30.

The coronavirus pandemic and the economic shutdowns put a crunch on people’s rents and mortgages. While one moratorium was just extended to August, many on the private market face a moratorium end in just a few weeks. NBC 6's Phil Prazan reports.