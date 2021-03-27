ICYMI: New Police Chief to Make Higher Salary, Video Shows Arrest of Suspect Accused of Raping, Drugging Woman in Miami Beach

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

New Miami Police Chief to Make Higher Salary than Predecessor, Drawing Some Criticism

The incoming City of Miami Police Chief, Art Acevedo, is expected to bring a high profile to the job. His salary from city taxpayers will also be much higher than his predecessor’s.

The city increased the position’s salary to close the deal, and a decision that's bringing some early criticism.

According to the city’s online portal, staff posted the position with a salary between $195,000 and $230,000. Former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina confirmed he made around $230,000 when he left.

Some Travelers Change Plans After Miami Beach Curfew Extended

Some tourists are thinking of changing their vacation plans after City of Miami Beach Commissioners voted to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and nightly shutdown of the three major causeways that allow access to the island.

It’s a decision some tourists are disappointed with.

“A lot of things were closed down for us, so it is bittersweet,” said Kamoni Donnelly.

Video Shows Arrest of Suspect Accused of Raping, Drugging Woman in Miami Beach

New video appears to show the moments Miami Beach police officers arrest one of the suspects accused of drugging and raping a woman who was later found dead in a hotel.

The video, obtained by NBC 6 on Wednesday, shows officers handcuffing 21-year-old Evoire Collier on March 20. Collier and Dorian Taylor, 24, have been charged with sexual battery as well as burglary with battery, theft and credit card fraud.

Twenty-four-year-old Christine Englehardt, of Pennsylvania, was found dead last Thursday after officers responded to “reports of an unconscious female” at a South Beach hotel, according to a police report.

Miami Woman Called Anti-Asian Slurs During Encounter Over Masks on County Bus

A confrontation about masks turned into a racially charged encounter on a public bus.

Lai, who preferred to only use her first name, was riding a Miami-Dade County bus on March 9, when she politely told a man and a woman to put on their masks.

She says she told the bus driver to ask them to comply, but that’s when the man and the woman refused to comply. Then the man started spewing out racial slurs at her.

‘Roo,' Dog Without Front Legs, Needs Help With Medical Care

A dog who was born without his two front legs is in need of help with his medical care.

Roo, a four-month-old chihuahua puppy, was found at a park by a Good Samaritan, who took him to Miami-Dade Animal Services.

Now, Roo is getting all the care he needs. The shelter staff named him Roo because he hops around like a kangaroo due to his missing front legs.