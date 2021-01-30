ICYMI: New Statewide Vaccine Registration Launched, Heat Use Four Legged Detection to Welcome Back Fans

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Florida Launches Statewide Preregistration System for COVID Vaccine Appointments

Florida has launched a statewide preregistration system to help frontline health workers and seniors schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The system allows people to pre-register to receive the vaccine and be notified when appointments are available at state-supported vaccination sites. The website to preregister is myvaccine.fl.gov.

On the site, residents can select their county and submit their contact information. Once appointments are available, individuals will be contacted by phone call, text or email and will be assisted in scheduling an appointment.

‘Have the Heart': Family, Police Seek Public's Help in Solving Woman's I-95 Killing

Family members and detectives are still seeking answers in the fatal shooting of a young woman on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade last year, and are hoping new surveillance video can help identify her killers.

Melissa Gonzalez was shot and killed while driving on the interstate with her boyfriend back on Jan. 3, 2020. The two were on the way to visit a relative in the hospital when she was struck by a stray bullet, and investigators don't believe she was the intended target.

At a news conference with Gonzalez's mother Thursday, Miami-Dade Police detectives said they still don't have a motive in the shooting of the 22-year-old.

The Miami Heat will be using COVID-19 detection dogs and have a mandatory mask rule in place when they begin allowing a limited number of fans at home games next week. NBC 6's Ruthie Polinsky reports

COVID-Detecting Dogs Lend a Paw With Virus Safety at Thursday's Heat Game

For the first time since the U.S.'s coronavirus outbreak began, the Miami Heat played in an arena filled with fans Thursday, though guests faced some four-legged security before entering.

The Heat played the Los Angeles Clippers at 8 p.m. as ticket holders arrived for the game and were greeted by COVID-detecting dogs.

Other protocols guests were mandated to follow included a health screening questionnaire, mask-wearing, social distancing and cashless transactions. The stadium was filled to a limited capacity. Isolation rooms were also available if guests feel ill, and only nonalcoholic beverages were sold.

A construction project near a Miami Gardens neighborhood is causing several problems for residents, including flooding, noise and structural cracks. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

Flooding, Cracks, Noise: Miami Gardens Homeowners Fed Up With Construction Project

People who live on the 400 block of 203rd Street in Miami Gardens say for the third time in four months, they are dealing with flooding on their street.

The homeowners say the Vista Lago construction project is causing a number of problems for them, including structural cracks on their homes and loud noise.

According to a spokesperson for the City of Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade Water and Sewer was contacted to make repairs on a water main break Tuesday. The general contractor for the apartment complex project, Coastland Construction, says the pipe broke overnight while no construction was occurring.

After the CDC implemented a new requirement to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the U.S., some local hotels are offering testing as well. NBC 6's Derrick Lewis reports

Local Hotels to Offer COVID-19 Testing for Guests, Employees

There’s an extra level of comfort being offered for travelers in South Florida.

After the CDC implemented a new requirement to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the U.S., some South Florida hotels are offering testing as well. When making a reservation at SLS South Beach, future guests will get the option to take a COVID-19 test at the property.

Marco Selva, the Area Vice President for SLS Brickell, told NBC 6 the hotel’s parent company, sbe, wants to be proactive and offer more testing during a person’s stay. For them, on-site PCR or rapid antigen tests are available. Employees can get tested every day.