ICYMI: Operation ‘Growing Pains’ Targeted Wealthy Victims, Body Cameras Turned Off During MPD Arrest

10 Arrested in Alleged Social Media Scam Targeting Celebrities & Wealthy Victims

A network of 10 people were arrested Tuesday after detectives discovered an alleged social media scam that targeted wealthy victims. Investigators from multiple agencies called the case Operation Growing Pains, which lead to the arrest of this alleged racketeering enterprise that dealt with thousands of dollars in stolen goods, jewelry and cash. Police say Xandi Garcia was the key person behind the organized crime operation. Garcia pleaded guilty for running a network of marijuana grow houses that led to an extensive drug trafficking operation.

Body Cameras Turned Off During Miami PD Arrest

Body camera video shows Samuel Scott being handcuffed, questioned and taken into custody by Miami Police in June 2018. “This is real messed up,” Scott can be heard saying in the video that was exclusively obtained by NBC 6 Investigators. Scott says he called Miami Police after a man stole his car but when officers showed up, he says he became the suspect. “I was calling the police and literally I was standing waiting for them and they came and arrested me,” Scott told NBC 6. “They said I was the one who did it.”

Family Wants Answers After Dog’s Mysterious Death During Hired Walk

Angela Composto’s Yorkshire Terrier, Bella, died in October after going for a walk with a hired dog walker. “She walked out okay and came back dead,” Composto said. Composto used the dog sitting app Wag! to schedule a sitter for her dogs while she was out of town. Security cameras captured the beginning of the walk. The video shows the walker leaving the home with both dogs on leashes. Roughly 30 minutes later, the cameras capture the walker returning, but this time Bella appears motionless in her hand.

Woman on Rollerblades Killed After Driver Crashes, Splitting Car in Half in Pompano Beach

A speeding car lost control and crashed into a tree, which split the vehicle in half and killed a woman on rollerblades Wednesday in Pompano Beach.A silver Nissan was traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control and hit a tree sideways, according to the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue. A male driver and female passenger were ejected from the car, and the car then struck 27-year-old Aline Palla Acosta, who was rollerblading on the sidewalk nearby. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Baby Manatee Gets New Home at Miami Seaquarium

A baby manatee named Scampi got a new home Thursday. Miami Seaquarium's wildlife keeper team transferred her in a truck and slid her into the exhibit pool where she joined two other little ones and two adult manatees. “She was rescued back in November of 2019 and unfortunately she was rescued with her mother and her mother ended up passing away from some boat injuries,” said animal care supervisor Julie Heyde.

