ICYMI: Partially Paralyzed Victim of U-Haul Crash Speaks Out, Florida Man Fights Off Bear to Protect Dogs

‘I Forgive You': Partially Paralyzed Victim of Stolen U-Haul Crash Speaks From Hospital Bed

A South Florida teacher was driving back to campus after getting a gift for a student when a stolen, out-of-control U-Haul crashed into her car in Fort Lauderdale.

“I do not recall the actual accident itself,” said Shanna Smith, who is a teacher at William Dandy Middle School. “I was told that while going north on 31st Avenue, a young man who stole a U-Haul was going south, and in a police chase, and actually crossed over in the north lane and t-boned my vehicle.”

The crash happened 11 days before Christmas.

“So there’s no Christmas, no New Year’s (Eve),” Smith said from her hospital bed over a month after the crash.

Florida Could Shield Whites From ‘Discomfort' of Racist Past

A bill pushed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making white people feel “discomfort” when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation's past received its first approval Tuesday.

The Senate Education Committee approved the bill that takes aim at critical race theory — though it doesn't mention it explicitly — on party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

Democrats argued the bill isn't needed, would lead to frivolous lawsuits and would amount to censorship in schools. They asked, without success, for real-life examples of teachers or businesses telling students or employees that they are racist because of their race.

“This bill's not for Blacks, this bill was not for any other race. This was directed to make whites not feel bad about what happened years ago,” said state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is Black. “At no point did anyone say white people should be held responsible for what happened, but what I would ask my white counterparts is, are you an enabler of what happened or are you going to say we must talk about history?”

South Florida State Sen. Proposes Bill Eliminating Confederate Holidays

A bill proposed by one state senator from Broward County would put an end to three holidays in the state of Florida honoring Confederate leaders and the movement.

State Sen. Lauren Book, a Democrat from Plantation, introduced SB 250 last week aimed at removing all memorialization of the Confederate States of America, NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reported.

Among the dates in Florida recognized as legal holidays include the birthdays of former Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee (January 19) and Jefferson Davis, who served as president of the CSA (June 3).

Confederate Memorial Day on April 26 is also recognized.

Video Shows Florida Man Fighting Off Black Bear In Attempt to Protect Dogs

A Florida man was caught on camera fighting off a black bear in an attempt to protect his dogs.

Video shows the black bear entering the porch area of the man's Daytona Beach home as his dogs bark in the background.

The man, initially thinking the bear was a large dog, moved toward the animal to protect his dogs. Upon realizing the animal was actually a bear, the man started making loud noises to drive the bear away, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said on Facebook.

CDC Emphasis On Better Masks Welcome News To Miami Lakes Company

There’s no doubt some masks can help reduce the spread of viral particles, but the highly transmissible Omicron variant has made some of the lower quality masks less effective.

So the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week stressed that better masks - like the N-95 - are a safer bet for those at risk.

One South Florida company, DemeTECH in Miami Lakes, has been trying to get that message out for years now.

The CDC's new emphasis on N-95 masks has been well received in the scientific community, but also at DemeTECH - a private, family business that’s been making them since soon after the pandemic began.

