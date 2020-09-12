ICYMI: Pastor Killed in NW Miami-Dade Shooting, Miami Beach Prepares for King Tide Flooding

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Pastor Killed in Shooting Near Flea Market in NW Miami-Dade

A South Florida pastor was the victim of a fatal shooting in northwest Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon.

The shots were fired near the Village Flea Market and Mall in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street in West Little River.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim, whose name wasn't released, was shot in the chest and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died.

Miami Beach Prepares for Higher than Average King Tide Flooding

The City of Miami Beach says it is expecting higher than average king tides next week, bringing flooding to roadways across the area.

Starting next Wednesday, September 16th, king tide season begins - with early morning and sunny day flooding occurring for short period throughout the day. The event will last until September 22nd.

Miami Beach officials ask residents to avoid driving through flooded roadways and to expect road closures.

Environmental groups says the algae bloom is part of a biological loop connected to the recent fish kill in Biscayne Bay.

Couple Says Bank Account Flagged for Fraud After Unemployment Deposit

Jared McCall and his wife, Alexis Berger, moved to Florida last year.

“I had to start filing for unemployment because I got laid off from my restaurant, so I had to file with New York because in 2019, I worked the majority of that year in New York state, not in Florida,” McCall explained.

He told NBC 6 he applied for benefits with the New York State Department of Labor and was approved for both state unemployment and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

But soon after the deposit, his debit card stopped working. The account had been flagged for fraud.

Weight Can Directly Impact Whether You'll See Complications From COVID-19

Recent studies have shown that obesity and COVID-19 are a bad combination.

According to an analysis recently published in Obesity Reviews, international researchers found individuals with obesity who contracted COVID-19 were 113% more likely to be hospitalized, 74% more at risk to be admitted to the ICU and 48% more likely to die compared to individuals who were not obese.

“We’re in the middle of a COVID pandemic, but we’re also in the middle of an obesity epidemic in the U.S.,” said Dr. Jorge Sosa, medical director of bariatric survey at Palmetto General Hospital.



Group on Golf Cart Seen Stealing Political Signs From Front Yards of Key Biscayne Homes

Home security cameras captured a group on a golf cart stealing signs supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris from the front yards of a Key Biscayne neighborhood -- another example of the emotions in the heated race for the White House.

Neighbors say almost all of their signs supporting Biden and Harris were stolen over the holiday weekend. Footage from one camera shows a golf cart in the street slowing to a stop and what appears to be minors hopping out from the cart and ripping the political signs off their metal stands. A second camera captured the trio in action before making their way down the street.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press has now launched an investigation into what happened with the signs.

