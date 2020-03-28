ICYMI: Patients Describe Experiences With COVID-19, North Miami Man Dies From Virus

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Map: Coronavirus Cases in South Florida

With COVID-19 testing sites up and running in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade County, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Florida is expected to increase in the coming days and weeks.

The Florida Department of Health is keeping track of the numbers on their website, releasing the number of coronavirus cases by county and city as new data comes in.

To see how many confirmed cases are in your city, take a look at our interactive city map. Please check back regularly for updates.

Same Virus, Different Symptoms: Patients Describe Experiences With COVID-19

Based on the reported cases of the virus, the CDC has narrowed the symptoms to fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms appear 2-14 days after exposure.

But doctors at a testing site at Temple University also recently expanded their criteria to test people with stomach issues and loss of taste and smell.

‘Everybody Loved Him’: Man From North Miami Dies of Coronavirus

A man from North Miami was tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Days later, on Thursday, he passed away.

Israel Carrera, 40, is the first person to die of COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County.

Carrera's boyfriend, Franco Conquista, told NBC 6 on Friday that Carrera was a hard worker who put in 13-hour days to support his family.

Many Reporting Issues Applying for Unemployment Benefits

Whether it’s online or through the phone, many people looking to file for unemployment benefits tell NBC 6 Responds they are having trouble with the system.

“I’ve tried over and over,” said Christelle Girot Marin, who was recently laid off from her job in the hotel industry.

Sandra Weir said she had spent days trying to reach someone at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, also known as DEO, to reset her PIN so she can access the unemployment website and file a claim.

‘Patience and Compromise’: Keeping Relationships Alive During COVID-19

Coping in close quarters has become the new normal for some couples confined to their living spaces as many are forced to work from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But there are some ways to keep your marriage or relationship healthy while dealing with these social changes.

Here's how one South Florida couple is making it work during the coronavirus pandemic. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports