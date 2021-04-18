ICYMI: Pharrell Williams, Dave Grutman Open New Miami Beach Hotel, Businesses Have More Time to Apply for PPP Loans

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

‘Come Here And Recharge': Pharrell Williams, Dave Grutman On New Miami Beach Hotel ‘The Goodtime'

The curfew has been lifted in Miami-Dade, just in time for entrepreneur Dave Grutman and singer Pharrell Williams to once again leave their mark on the Magic City.

Grutman, Miami's "King of Nightlife," and Williams, a globally-acclaimed artist, have teamed up to launch the Goodtime Hotel, a new "tropical oasis" boasting 266 rooms, a spacious pool deck, gym, dining area and even library.

Located on Miami Beach's Washington Avenue and 6th Street, the Goodtime Hotel stretches over almost 100,000 square feet of public space, according to a press release.

South Florida Family Hopeful After Mother of Boy in Viral Video Released From Kidnappers

The family of a woman whose son was seen in a viral video at the United States border is celebrating her freedom after she was released from kidnappers.

“My sister was set free,” Misael Obregon said in a YouTube video posted Wednesday after the release of his sister, Meylin. “Thank you, God. What a blessing.”

Video of her 10-year-old-son Wilton crying to agents at the U.S. border near Texas went viral and highlighted the growing immigration crisis facing the Biden administration.

Businesses Have More Time to Apply for PPP Loans

Businesses yet to apply for forgivable loans from the federal government have more time to do so.

The deadline for business owners to apply to the Paycheck Protection Program was extended until May 31.

The program opened back up in mid-January for businesses applying for the first or second time.

Since then roughly $14 billion in PPP loans have been handed out in Florida, according to the Small Business Administration (SBA). Now, business owners have even more time to apply.

This Local Couple Has Helped Thousands of South Florida Residents Get Vaccinated. Here's How They Did It.

When Katherine Quirk and her fiancé Russell Schwartz woke up on New Years day, they had no idea the role they would be playing in today's vaccination efforts in South Florida.

"On January 1st, we sat down, we were watching the Rose Bowl parade and we were drinking the first coffee of the New Year and Russ and I actually started talking about the rollout of the vaccine to the over 65 group," said Quirk, a pediatric hematology and oncology nurse at Broward Health Medical Center.

Quirk and Schwartz took matters into their own hands - creating a Facebook group that would include all the most up-to-date information on where and how to get vaccinated in South Florida.

Miami Beach Pastor Awake From Coma Weeks After Hit-and-Run Crash

After being in a coma for a little over two weeks, a South Florida pastor is awake after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle in Miami Beach.

Pastor Noe Aguilar was riding his bicycle on the MacArthur Causeway near Terminal Isle in March when he was struck by a black car that fled the scene, police said.

Weeks later, Aguilar was FaceTiming with his family from the hospital. But he has a long recovery ahead.

“He’s obviously very tired,” said the family’s attorney Greg Ward. “He's still battling a fever. He has an infection. The physicians are much more optimistic. It’s really a miracle that he was able to come out of the coma.”

Coral Gables Nurse Accused in Scam That Cons Victims Into Sending Cash

A nurse practitioner in South Florida has been arrested as part of a scam that cons senior citizens into wiring or mailing large amounts of money.

Paulette Padilla, 31, who specializes in Botox injections at the Nu You Wellness Center in Coral Gables, was arrested earlier this week on charges of organized scheme to defraud and drug possession.

According to investigators, an 86-year-old Chicago woman wired $20,000 after a caller frantically told her that a family member had been involved in a traffic accident. Her family later reported the incident to Bank of America, which investigated the case.