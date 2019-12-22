ICYMI: Pigs Pardoned, Rehabilitated Turtles Released

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News.

‘Save the Lechon’: Miami-Dade Mayor Pardons Christmas Dinner Pigs

Miami has a little different take on the presidential turkey pardoning as Mayor Carlos Gimenez added some caliente to the tradition by pardoning a pig. Roasted pig or lechon is the centerpiece of many South Florida Christmas feasts as the annual pig pardoning ceremony took place Monday at Latin Café 2000 Brickell. "No Caja china for them," Gimenez said during the event, where he pardoned two pigs rescued from a local slaughterhouse.

Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released to Ocean in Vero Beach

Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center in Melbourne, Florida released two turtles to the ocean in Vero Beach Thursday after nursing them back to health. Harley, a nearly adult loggerhead sea turtle, was admitted to the center on July 24th after being found stranded at Jetty Park at Port Canaveral. The turtle was anemic and had a heavy barnacle load upon intake. Jope, a juvenile green sea turtle, was admitted on September 23rd after being rescued from Vero Beach with wounds on its shell.

Dentist Who Was Shot Outside of Hialeah Office Dies

The Hialeah Police Department confirmed Thursday that Carmen Ramirez, the dentist who was shot outside of her office in Hialeah last month, died one month after the shooting. Hector Ledesma and Ralph Benjamin plead not guilty last week to charges of premeditated murder, which are expected to be upgraded to murder. On November 19, police say the two men shot Ramirez as she walked up the stairs to her practice on East 41st Street. She was struck in the face, neck and chest.

Flames Engulf Singer Marc Anthony’s Yacht Off Watson Island

Crews worked through the night to extinguish a fire on a 120-foot yacht belonging to international superstar Marc Anthony in a marina off Miami's Watson Island. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Miami Fire Rescue responded to the blaze around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near 888 MacArthur Causeway. The yacht was engulfed in flames and leaning on its side, according to MDFR.

How to Protect Packages from Being Damaged This Holiday Season

The U.S. Postal Service estimates it will deliver about 800 million packages this holiday season and while most arrive in the condition they’re supposed to, there are times when items are damaged during the delivery process. The NBC 6 Responds team found over 400,000 people filed damage claims with the postal service from October 1, 2018-Oct. 1, 2019. The postal service said during that same time period, there were more than $55 million worth of damages and the postal service paid almost $31 million in claims.