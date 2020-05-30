ICYMI: Rainfall Causes Flooding in Miami-Dade, Florida Eviction Freeze Set to Expire Next Week

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Officials Question Whether Enough Was Done to Prevent Flooding

South Florida looked more like Venice, Italy after over three days straight of heavy rain.

While Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz acknowledged the major amounts of rainfall, he’s now pointing fingers at South Florida Water Management District.

“They did not lower the canals in time," said Diaz, who represents District 12. "We had a lot of rain come in in a short period of time, but unfortunately the conditions that led up to it weren’t done properly by South Florida Water Management at the time to lower the canal levels so that a lot of the water could find a place or capacity where it could go to."

Eviction, Foreclosure Freeze in Florida Set to Expire Next Week

In just days, Florida’s freeze on evictions and foreclosures expires. Gov. Ron DeSantis had extended the executive order to prevent officials from enforcing evictions until June 2.

NBC 6's Sheli Muñiz spoke to Mark Levy, a business litigation attorney with Brinkley Morgan in Fort Lauderdale.

Trump’s Tweet On Looting, Shooting Invokes 1960s Miami

As a Minneapolis police precinct burned, President Donald Trump took to Twitter at 12:53 Friday morning to attack the "THUGS" he held responsible, offering "the military" to restore order and warning, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts."

That last phrase harkened to a tense era in race relations in Miami, 1967, when a police chief launched a get-tough campaign on African-American neighborhoods that he said had seen a spike in violence.

"There’s no communication with them except force," Chief Walter Headley told WTVJ-NBC 6 in December 1967. "And it's meet force with force."

President Trump's beef with Twitter escalated overnight when it flagged another one of his tweets, this time because Twitter found it could incite violence. NBC 6 Investigator Tony Pipitone found the objectionable language has it roots in 1960's Miami.

Surveillance Shows Group Setting Fire at Lauderdale Lakes Park: BSO

Detectives are looking for the suspects who they say deliberately set a fire at a park in Lauderdale Lakes.

The fire happened at around 5 p.m. Thursday at Northgate Neighborhood Park on West Oakland Boulevard, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Detectives say surveillance video shows three males using trash from nearby garbage cans to deliberately ignite a fire on a bench.

National Hurricane Center Taking Safety Measures to Keep Working in Pandemic

The 2020 hurricane season will be like no other with plenty of uncertainty when it comes to exactly how the season will play out thanks to the continuing coronavirus threat threat to contend with - and possibly even a second wave of the pandemic.

The National Hurricane Center is prepared.

Housed on the campus of Florida International University, the NHC is working remotely for the moment like many places of employment with someone at least in the building at all times.

Adam Berg shows us how the Miami-based center is working to stay safe as Hurricane Season starts June 1st.