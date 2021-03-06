ICYMI: Report Details Changes to FL Unemployment System, Scammer Tried to Sell Miami Property He Didn't Own

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

COVID Vaccine Hunters: Tracking Down Leftover Doses

Of the millions of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Florida, the state department of health said only 4,393 doses had been reported as wasted as of Feb. 25.

A spokesperson did not say how many of those were thrown out because someone canceled or didn’t show up for their appointment.

“People are so desperate to get these that one wasted is too many,” Stacey Labell said.

A new report released by Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity offers options on how to improve the state’s unemployment system. NBC 6's Sasha Jones reports

Report Details Proposed Changes to State's Unemployment System

Over the past year, people have told NBC 6 Responds about the challenges they faced applying for benefits using the state’s online unemployment portal - CONNECT.

A new report released by Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity offers options on how to improve the state’s unemployment system. It was uploaded to the DEO’s website last week.

Monday the Executive Director of the DEO Dane Eagle spoke to lawmakers about the findings of the independent report.

More and more people are turning to financial tech companies to manage their money from their cellphones. But in a matter of a few hours, a mom says a stranger was able to get into her accounts and drain her life savings. NBC 6's Sasha Jones has more

Thousands Stolen From Online Banking Account

More of you are turning to financial tech companies to manage your money from your mobile phones, but a woman said a stranger got access to her account and drained her life savings.

Briana Bell of Dallas said she was home on the evening of Dec.15 when she started getting alerts from her online banking provider, Chime.

“All of a sudden, I get a text that says your phone number has been changed,” Bell told NBC Responds in Dallas.

While current sanctions prohibit the shipment of U.S. goods to Venezuela, the NBC 6 Investigators found luxury SUVs stolen in South Florida found their way to the South American country. NBC 6's Myriam Masihy reports

How Stolen Rental Vehicles Ended Up in Venezuela

While current sanctions prohibit the shipment of U.S. goods to Venezuela, the NBC 6 Investigators found luxury rental vehicles that were stolen in South Florida found their way to the South American country.

NBC 6 obtained exclusive surveillance video from Sep.12, 2019 that shows a man renting a luxury SUV at Miami International Airport.

“He showed up asking for a big SUV for his family and he rented for 12 days, you know, it’s a long time,” Ricardo Alvarez said. “From Sep.12 to the 24 for like a $1,000, plus a $500 deposit. He had a passport from Venezuela, a driver’s license from Venezuela.”

A local real estate expert reached out to the NBC 6 Investigators after he says a man was trying to sell a property he did not own -- and this isn’t the first time.

Scammer Tried to Sell Miami Property He Didn't Own

Over the past 40 years, Alfred Thomas said he’s worked many jobs at a public school, a domestic violence shelter, and at a bank.

“Money was alright. But it just wasn’t enough to survive,” Thomas said.

It wasn’t until Thomas got into real estate, he said, that he felt he could pass wealth down to his children and grandchildren.