ICYMI: Report Details Changes to FL Unemployment System, Scammer Tried to Sell Miami Property He Didn't Own

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:
COVID Vaccine Hunters: Tracking Down Leftover Doses
Of the millions of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Florida, the state department of health said only 4,393 doses had been reported as wasted as of Feb. 25.
Local
A spokesperson did not say how many of those were thrown out because someone canceled or didn’t show up for their appointment.
“People are so desperate to get these that one wasted is too many,” Stacey Labell said.
Report Details Proposed Changes to State's Unemployment System
Over the past year, people have told NBC 6 Responds about the challenges they faced applying for benefits using the state’s online unemployment portal - CONNECT.
A new report released by Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity offers options on how to improve the state’s unemployment system. It was uploaded to the DEO’s website last week.
Monday the Executive Director of the DEO Dane Eagle spoke to lawmakers about the findings of the independent report.
Thousands Stolen From Online Banking Account
More of you are turning to financial tech companies to manage your money from your mobile phones, but a woman said a stranger got access to her account and drained her life savings.
Briana Bell of Dallas said she was home on the evening of Dec.15 when she started getting alerts from her online banking provider, Chime.
“All of a sudden, I get a text that says your phone number has been changed,” Bell told NBC Responds in Dallas.
How Stolen Rental Vehicles Ended Up in Venezuela
While current sanctions prohibit the shipment of U.S. goods to Venezuela, the NBC 6 Investigators found luxury rental vehicles that were stolen in South Florida found their way to the South American country.
NBC 6 obtained exclusive surveillance video from Sep.12, 2019 that shows a man renting a luxury SUV at Miami International Airport.
“He showed up asking for a big SUV for his family and he rented for 12 days, you know, it’s a long time,” Ricardo Alvarez said. “From Sep.12 to the 24 for like a $1,000, plus a $500 deposit. He had a passport from Venezuela, a driver’s license from Venezuela.”
Scammer Tried to Sell Miami Property He Didn't Own
Over the past 40 years, Alfred Thomas said he’s worked many jobs at a public school, a domestic violence shelter, and at a bank.
“Money was alright. But it just wasn’t enough to survive,” Thomas said.
It wasn’t until Thomas got into real estate, he said, that he felt he could pass wealth down to his children and grandchildren.