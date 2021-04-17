ICYMI: Restaurants Offering Bonuses to Attract Workers, Possible Meteor Draws Attention

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Family Demands Justice After 4-Year-Old Struck, Killed in Homestead

A family is calling for justice after a 4-year-old boy was hit and killed by a vehicle over the weekend in Homestead.

Loved ones say Jeffrey Jay Sejour was helping with groceries Sunday night when the car hit him in his neighborhood in the 1400 block of East Mowry Drive. Police have not arrested or charged the driver. Sejour's death was ruled an accident, according to the county's medical examiner.

Homestead Police have not released any information about the incident and did not return requests for comments and details.

A woman is rescued after her car goes into a canal in El Portal.

Off-Duty Officer Saves Woman Whose Car Plunged Into Canal in El Portal

An off-duty South Florida police officer jumped into the water to save a woman whose car plunged into a canal on Tuesday evening.

El Portal Police Officer Angel Lopez was on his way home from work when he saw the car go into the water, according to Miami-Dade police.

Three cars were involved in a crash that sent Sabrina Anderson's car into the canal, police said.

Some businesses are turning to bonuses as they struggle to hire workers. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

‘A Big Challenge': Some South Florida Restaurants Turn to Bonuses to Fill Open Positions

It’s no surprise that the pandemic has hit the hospitality and restaurant industry hard, but as business bounces back, some South Florida restaurants say they’re having trouble hiring staff.

"Across the industry we’re facing some labor challenges. We are seeing across all of our stores, a real demand for employment and employees, but not a whole lot of applicants,” said Tim Petrillo, CEO of The Restaurant People in Fort Lauderdale.

Petrillo said his restaurants are seeing more customers which is bringing in much needed revenue. However, getting the hospitality workers to meet that demand has been a struggle. Click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Amanda Plasencia.

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia has the latest on a fireball seen in the skies above South Florida that experts say was a meteor.

Possible Meteor Spotted in Skies Over South Florida

Residents across South Florida saw quite the bright light over the sky late Monday night from a possible meteor.

NBC 6 viewers sent videos of the moment where a flash of light was seen streaking across the sky in both Miami-Dade County and in the Broward County city of Parkland around 10 p.m.

Officials have not confirmed if the light was a meteor or a different source.

100 days to go until the Tokyo Olympics, and athletes from Miami are excited to bring home the gold after a yearlong delay. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

‘We're Ready': Local Olympians Ready to Bring Home the Gold With 100 Days to Go

Good things come to those who wait. After a one-year delay, the countdown to the Tokyo Olympics has officially begun as Wednesday marks 100 days to go until the opening ceremony.

"It’s exciting. You know, I think the Olympics were postponed last year prior to the 100-day mark so we never got to that mark, so it’s kind of like every day this year now is exciting and we’re getting closer and closer," said Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Olympians like Ledecky and water polo goalie and Miami native Ashleigh Johnson say they are revving up as the momentum is building.