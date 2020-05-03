ICYMI: Rules to Follow in Reopened Public Spaces, Driveway Wedding Shows Love Amid Pandemic

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Heading Out to Miami-Dade’s Public Spaces? Here Are the Rules to Follow

Miami-Dade opened certain parks, marinas and golf courses Wednesday for the first time since they were shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the spaces are open, there are strict rules in place for what's allowed and not allowed.

County parks are open for limited activities, for groups of 10 or fewer, with 6 feet of social distancing and masks required.

South Florida Driveway Wedding Shows Love During Pandemic

Kris Poff and Laura Hall never thought their wedding ceremony would happen on their home’s driveway.

“We just wanted to keep the wedding date, and we said: 'You know what? Let’s just do it,” said 41-year-old Poff.

The Pembroke Pines couple met about two years ago, got engaged a year later and now are together 24/7 both working from home.

“I think if you can endure a quarantine like this, and you’re next to each other everyday, we are just a team,” said the groom.

Over 100 Residents, Staff at Miami Springs Assisted Living Facility Diagnosed with COVID-19

More than 100 residents and staff at a Miami Springs assisted living facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the latest numbers from state health officials.

89 residents and 17 staff members at Fair Havens Senior Living have been diagnosed, according to officials - the highest numbers of cases at an assisted living facility in Florida.

Three of the positive residents have passed away, with a fourth death still under investigation.

Elective Medical Procedures to Resume in Florida

Elective medical procedures will soon resume in South Florida and the rest of the state, and elective doesn’t mean only cosmetic surgery.

As part of his first phase for reopening the state, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is allowing hospitals and surgical centers statewide to restart nonessential, elective procedures on Monday.

Aventura physician Dr. Matthew Korn said all kinds of procedures have been put off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

