ICYMI: Second Vaccine Arrives in South Florida, Santa Claus Spotted Off Florida Keys

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Thousands of Health Care Workers Inoculated as Second Vaccine Arrives in South Florida

Thousands of frontline health care workers in South Florida have received the COVID-19 vaccine since hospitals started administering them nearly a week ago.

About 61,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration last week, arrived in Florida on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said. An additional 300,000 doses should arrive on Tuesday and will be distributed to 170 hospitals around the state.

A second shipment of Pfizer's vaccine, about 120,000 doses, could arrive in Florida by Monday or Tuesday.

Santa Claus Spotted Diving Off Florida Keys

A scuba-diving Santa Claus submerged with his elves and “reindeer” in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary off Key Largo Monday to deliver a bit of holiday cheer to the preserve’s marine inhabitants and to entertain divers.

Santa Claus was played by Spencer Slate, owner of the island chain’s Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, who has been donning the jolly man’s attire for years. His holiday dives provide underwater photo opportunities for customers as a fundraiser for local children’s charities.

It was quite the sight off Key Largo where the man in red was seen in an effort to entertain divers and promote environmental safety.

Scammers Target Consumers Eager to Receive Coronavirus Vaccine

The COVID crisis has turned our lives upside down and some see it as an opportunity. “We know that scammers follow the headlines,” said Colleen Tressler with the Federal Trade Commission.

Tressler explained that consumers are easy targets in this pandemic. The initial demand for tests, masks, and other personal protective gear gave scammers a hook to steal money and personal information.

“The agency has received more than 270,000 specific COVID related complaints, the fraud loses dollar wise associated with that is over $200 million,” he added.

Sasha Jones has the details on health experts' warnings of vaccine scams that targets people's personal information.

NBC 6 Voices: What Does Kamala Harris' Victory Mean to Caribbean Communities?

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has become a trailblazer, knocking down doors with many firsts with her historic win in the 2020 presidential election.

Elizabeth Burns, President and CEO of Unique Creations by Liz, joins NBC 6 Voices to discuss how Kamala Harris’ victory is significant to Caribbean communities.

Also joining the conversation are FMU President Jaffus Hardrick and Miami real estate agent Bernie.

Dozens of Families Move into Newly Renovated Overtown Homes Just in Time for the Holidays

Dozens of families were able to move into their new homes in Overtown Tuesday, following a neighborhood's yearlong renovation.

116 apartments at Town Park Plaza South were given a facelift, which included brand new flooring and appliances.

The project was funded by the Southeast Overtown/Park West Community Redevelopment Agency, but it took an emergency ordinance from City of Miami commissioners to help bring it to life.

“I feel very, very proud to be a part of an effort now that allows people who may not have had a voice, to have a voice,” said Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson.

