ICYMI: Seniors Find New Ways to Celebrate Graduation, A Guide to Resources For Handling Pandemic

South Florida Seniors Find New Ways to Celebrate Graduation

Graduation season is getting a whole new look, as the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has forced ceremonies to take place online rather than in person.

Florida International University held its virtual commencement Friday. One month earlier, the school's campus had turned into a ghost town, as students were sent home due to the risk of COVID-19.

FIU's class of 2020 got to show off their accomplishments with pictures during a livestream, their loved ones celebrating from the comments section.

The Ultimate Guide to Resources for Handling the Pandemic

A student group at the University of Miami has assembled a list of community resources to help families and South Florida residents find all the crucial information they may need as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

"ContraCOVID and students at University of Miami Miller School of Medicine collaborated to create this document to serve the community of Miami, especially immigrant families," said Irene Goo, the Miami Project Leader for ContraCOVID.

The group has put together a website and comprehensive document that link to a plethora of resources including food banks, grocery store hours, employment opportunities, financial assistance options, social assistance resources and more.

Inside a Miami Senior Care Facility Battling COVID-19

Residential Plaza at Blue Lagoon is one of many long-term care facilities who have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic. With hundreds of vulnerable seniors at risk, the consequences for residents can be deadly and the pressure can be immense for staff.

Up until now, we’ve mostly seen these facilities from the outside: grieving loved ones with little information and eerie statistics measuring cases and deaths inside. In an exclusive interview with NBC 6, staff at Residential Plaza tells us the situation early on was no less hectic. They were short on supplies and answers about who had the virus.

Man Stopped From Shopping at Miami Beach Publix for Not Wearing Mask Goes on Explicit Rant

A man who was stopped at a Miami Beach Publix for not wearing a mask was caught on body camera footage going on a profanity-laced rant.

On Sunday night, just before the Publix closed, an unidentified man was denied entrance to the store. And it set him off.

"You are in violation of my f------ constitutional rights and my civil rights," the man is seen screaming in the footage.

NBC 6 Survey: Health Care Workers Split On Next Step For Economy

No group of people has seen the effects of the novel coronavirus as vividly -- and risen to deal with its impact as selflessly -- as nurses and doctors in hospitals.

So, as part of the NBC 6 Investigators' on-going survey of nearly 300 such health care professionals, we asked if Florida is ready to loosen social distancing rules, and found one third of those answering said they do think it's time to open up, at least to some degree.

Dr. Mark Matouka, an emergency room doctor at Memorial Hospital West, was adamant. “It’s not a worldwide catastrophe to destroy our economy over or for people to have their lives ruined over," he said.

NBC 6 Investigators talk with medical professionals on the front lines in South Florida about reopening the economy as part of an exclusive survey.