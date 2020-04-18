ICYMI: Some COVID-19 Deaths Not Being Counted by State, Dispute Over How to Care For Homeless in Miami-Dade

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

State Asked Miami-Dade to Restrict Information of COVID-19 Deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Florida is growing - with more than 700 reported by state health officials Friday.

But a closer look at the Florida Department of Health’s data revealed some COVID-19 deaths are not being counted by the state.

NBC 6 Investigators obtained a list of deaths linked to the virus from the Miami-Dade and Broward medical examiner's offices. In both counties, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 was higher than the number reported by the state during the same period.

Homeless Advocate, County Disagree Over What’s Best for Homeless

A dispute is raging between a South Florida doctor and the Miami-Dade County agency in charge of the area’s homeless population.

The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust says they’ve gone all out for weeks to protect the homeless from the coronavirus. But, Dr. Armen Henderson is criticizing their approach.

Both sides say their hearts are in the right place and recognize that the homeless population is at a higher risk for getting COVID-19.

Broward Teacher Adjusts Lesson Plans to Help Students With Autism During Distance Learning

No one ever said teaching from your patio instead of a classroom is the ideal way to reach children who have autism.

It’s been a major adjustment for Stefania Giraldo, who teaches 4th and 5th graders at Park Springs Elementary School in Coral Springs.

“The whole special education model is to overcome challenges, so, you know, for us, going to an online platform is just another way of looking at it as, how can we overcome this challenge?” Giraldo said.

Executive Order Waives ‘Biweekly Check-In’ Requirement for Unemployed

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on Thursday that eliminated a requirement for people who qualify for jobless benefits to recertify their claims every two weeks.

“Even though I had told them to waive any needless bureaucratic rules, I had to today sign an executive order to suspend the need for people to return to the CONNECT system to recertify their unemployment status,” DeSantis said.

Argentinian Tourists Stranded in Miami Due to Coronavirus

They’ve come together in a time of uncertainty - finding friendship when rejection is hard to swallow.

Jonathon Lopez didn’t know any of the people he’s sharing a South Florida home with before COVID-19, but they are all from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and they are all stranded in Miami.

"We just met, thank God, being alone in this situation is not good for anyone," Lopez said.

