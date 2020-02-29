ICYMI: Some Stores Selling Vapes Without Checking ID, How South Florida is Preparing For Coronavirus

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Investigation Finds Some Local Stores Sold Vapes Without Checking ID

Gas stations, convenience stores and vape shops - vaping products that contain nicotine are being sold at all of them. In Florida, you have to be at least 18 to buy these vaping products. State lawmakers are considering raising the age limit to 21 to match federal law. But when the NBC 6 Investigators sent young-looking staffers to stores selling them, we found some didn’t verify their age.

How Is South Florida Preparing for the Coronavirus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised concerns of a possible pandemic outbreak in the U.S. for the coronavirus, which has infected over 80,000 people and killed at least 2,700 across the globe. According to the agency, only 60 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the U.S. - none of which were in Florida. However, they are asking the public to prepare.

NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia went out to talk to residents of South Florida about their concerns on the coronavirus outbreak.

Climate Check: The Politics of Climate Change

The massive fires in Australia may be under control, but anger from the summer still simmers across the country. A scorched countryside and an ecological disaster are bringing together thousands of displeased concerned citizens to march on Australian capital cities. The masses blasting the lack of action on the climate crisis and demanding that those in charge offer change. The conservative party currently holds political leadership in Australia and many of the country’s citizens are upset with the governments downplay the threat of climate change.

Despite an overwhelming volume of science on the effects of greenhouse gases and global temperatures, the topic of climate change has become highly politicized.

Broward Teachers Set to Protest Budget ‘Crisis’ Ahead of March Vote

Teachers across Broward County will put down their red pens and pick up their picket signs Wednesday to end what they call a crisis in schools across the county. Joined by parents and students, the educators will protest in locations across Broward – ranging from Weston to Pembroke Park and at locations in between – ahead of a March 10th meeting where school board members are expected to vote on a budget for the upcoming year.

Broward County teachers hold protests over their salaries.

Florida Woman Arrested After Boyfriend Found Dead in Suitcase: Police

A Central Florida woman is behind bars after police say they found her boyfriend dead after allegedly being zipped up into a suitcase for hours. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that 42-year-old Sarah Boone was arrested on second degree murder charges after officers responded to the home in Winter Park on Monday. According to police, Boone and her boyfriend Jorge Torres Jr. had been drinking in the home before the incident – in which cell phone video showed Torres saying he could not breath and Boone responding with comments alleging domestic violence and infidelity in their relationship.

The 42-year-old woman claims that she was playing a game of hide and seek and fell asleep.