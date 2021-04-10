ICYMI: South Florida Officials Call on CDC to End No-Sail Order for Cruises, Inter Miami Announces New Stadium Name

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

‘Get These Ships Going': South Florida Officials Call on CDC to End No-Sail Order for Cruises

Officials from South Florida are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to remove the no-sail order for cruise ships, a day after the state filed a lawsuit against the federal government to allow ships to begin sailing immediately.

Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar, Congressman Carlos Gimenez, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials held a news conference at Port Miami Friday to say they want cruises heading back out to sea with customers on board.

"No other industry is being held back by the federal government like the cruise line industry. Cruise lines should be allowed to operate if they have the proper safety protocols in place," Salazar said.

If you lost your job or were furloughed during the pandemic, you may have considered changing careers. It’s something one South Florida woman says she decided to do. NBC 6's Alina Machado reports

Pandemic Is Pushing Some to Consider Changing How They Earn a Living

When the pandemic hit last year, Andrea Palermo said her sense of stability was suddenly shattered.

“It was definitely scary,” she said.

Her job as a patient care coordinator at a dental office was in limbo, she said, after the office shut down for two months.

“I wasn’t quite sure what I was going to do,” she said.

That’s when Andrea decided it was time for a change and focused on learning everything she needed to grow her beauty business - from how to build her own website to marketing.

A recently released medical examiner's report states that Miami doctor Gregory Michael died of natural causes after he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. NBC 6's Kim Wynne spoke to another doctor debunking myths about the vaccine.

Local Doctor Who Passed Away After Vaccine Shot Died of Natural Causes: Medical Examiner

A South Florida doctor who passed away two weeks after receiving his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine died of natural causes, a medical examiner has ruled.

Dr. Gregory Michael died from complications of immune thrombocytopenia following receipt of the vaccine, according to a Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner's report released Thursday.

Michael, who had worked as an OBGYN at Miami Beach's Mt. Sinai Medical Center for more than a decade, died on January 3rd.

There's a new name for the home of Inter Miami after the Major League Soccer franchise announced a partnership with AutoNation. The Fort Lauderdale Stadium will now be called DRV PNK Stadium, after AutoNation's cancer awareness initiative.

Inter Miami Announces New DRV PNK Stadium Name

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas announced the partnership Friday.

The NTSB released a preliminary report in the March 15 plane crash that killed a child on the ground. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

Plane Backfired Before Pembroke Pines Crash That Killed Child on the Ground

A small plane sputtered and backfired even before it taxied to a takeoff that ended tragically when it slammed into an SUV, killing both men aboard the aircraft and a 4-year-old boy in the vehicle, a preliminary report released Tuesday shows.

The National Transportation Safety Board report does not say what caused the March 15 crash, which happened moments after the single-engine Beech B36TC took off on a training flight from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

The crash killed Yaacov Nahom, 63; Grant Hustad, 71; and young Taylor Bishop, who was riding in the SUV with his mother. Nahom and Hustad were both pilots and officials have not said which man was flying the plane. Taylor's mother survived.

A group of independent truckers say they had a deal to move sugar cane but their work was canceled and they were replaced with foreign workers. NBC 6's Tony Pipitone reports

American Truckers Allege Fraud as Foreign Workers Hired in Sugar Fields

As Florida’s sugar harvest nears its end, it’s a bustling time in the fields and mills that produce hundreds of millions of dollars for Big Sugar, its contractors and employees.

Some of them are seasonal workers, non-citizens brought in by an industry that certifies to the government that no Americans are available to do the work they do.

But one group of American truckers told NBC 6, in their case, that is Big Sugar’s big lie.