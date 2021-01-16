ICYMI: South Florida Reps. Split on Impeachment Vote, Waitress's Note Saves Young Child From More Abuse

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Time’s up for about 1,100 Broward County Public Schools teachers who had been working from home. These are teachers who had been given special accommodations because of health concerns. All of them were scheduled to report to their classrooms Monday as the district says they are needed in schools.

The school district had granted accommodations to 1,700 teachers in October, and gave extensions to more than 600 who have the most severe health issues.

The Broward Teachers Union filed suit against the district last week, demanding that the teachers who received accommodations be allowed to teach from home for the entire school year. The district says all of those teachers knew their status could change on January 8th.

The fallout from the riot at the United States Capitol and the impeachment of President Trump is at the forefront right now, but will it change the political landscape regarding who the leaders are who South Florida sends to D.C.? That may hinge on just how long President Trump’s influence lasts when he's no longer Commander in Chief. The South Florida Republicans in Congress — Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez, and Maria Salazar - each voted against impeachment.

The eight members of the United States House of Representatives representing South Florida districts voted along party lines in President Donald Trump's second impeachment.

Trump was impeached Wednesday over the assault on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first president to be impeached twice. The vote came just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

South Florida's three GOP members - Reps. Carlos Gimenez, Mario Diaz-Balart and the newly sworn-in Maria Elvira Salazar - all voted against impeachment. At the same time, the five Democratic members of the House from South Florida - Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Frederica Wilson, Alcee Hastings and Ted Deutch - voted for the impeachment.

Federal authorities in Florida have a launched an investigation after a manatee was found over the weekend with the word "Trump" etched into its back.

Federal authorities are investigating after a manatee with the word "Trump" etched onto its back was found in Florida.

The discovery was made Sunday in the Homosassa River north of Tampa, the Citrus County Chronicle reported.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is investigating the incident, the paper reported.

If there was any question who the most important player was for Monday's College Football Playoff title game, it was answered long before the virtual bands took to the scoreboards inside Hard Rock Stadium.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith caught three touchdown passes in the first half alone - part of four total touchdown passes in the first half from quarterback Mac Jones - as the Crimson Tide blew past Ohio State 52-24 for their first national championship since 2017.

Smith, who was named the offensive player of the game, caught 12 passes for 215 yards in the first half alone - giving Miami Dolphins fans dreams of him being available with the third overall pick in April's NFL Draft - before leaving in the third quarter with a hand injury.

A Florida waitress noticed an 11-year-old boy with bruises and thought something was wrong. Orlando police say her quick actions may have saved the boy from more danger.

A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said.

Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking.

The boy told detectives that he had been tied by his ankles and neck and hung upside down from a door in his home. He also told detectives that his stepfather beat him with a wooden broom, a back scratcher and closed fists, and that he’d been handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly, according to the Orlando Sentinel.