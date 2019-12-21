ICYMI: ‘Stand Your Ground’ Denied for Store Owner, How to Avoid Holiday Scams

‘Stand Your Ground’ Denied for Lauderhill Store Owner Who Fired AK-47 During Altercation

A judge on Friday denied a "stand your ground" defense for a Lauderhill convenience store owner who was caught on surveillance firing an AK-47 at a customer during an altercation in 2017. Saf Ahmad, 30, claimed self-defense in the Christmas Eve shooting at the Kwik Pick store that stemmed from an argument with a customer. The incident began when a customer entered the store and threatened to shoot up the place because of a fight that happened earlier that day where the store's employees beat up the customer's friend, police said.

How to Avoid Becoming a Victim of a Holiday Scam

While you’re gearing up for the holidays, fraudsters may be trying to take advantage of you. Empty gift cards, bogus charitable solicitations, cyberattacks and thieves who steal packages from your porch aren’t necessarily unique to this time of year. Michelle Fox with CNBC shows how you can avoid becoming another victim.

Shoppers Duped by Online Retailers Selling Fakes

Amber Bass says she was duped when shopping online for high-end coats. After seeing images of lavish, high-end coats, she made an online purchase. When her shipment arrived days before a planned trip to New York, she says she got coats of a lesser quality instead. NBC 6 Investigator Sasha Jones dives into the online world of counterfeit sales.

NTSB Finds Excessive Speed Caused Fort Lauderdale Tesla Crash That Killed 2

Speed of over a hundred miles per hour on a curve caused a 2018 crash and fire in Florida that killed the teenage driver of a Tesla Model S and a passenger, federal investigators have concluded. The National Transportation Safety Board, in a report released Thursday, said the battery-powered car erupted in flames after colliding with a wall, trapping two 18-year-olds.

Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Watching Son Become ‘Who She Now Eventually Has Come Into’

Dwyane Wade is proudly opening up about supporting his 12-year-old child, Zion Malachi Airamis. Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have been outspoken in their support of Zion on social media. In April, Union shared a photo of her and Zion at Miami Beach Pride. The photo sparked a widespread conversation about LGBTQ+ rights, with many social media users applauding the star couple for their acceptance of Zion.