ICYMI: Starbucks Hosts South Florida Pop-Ups, Fire at Little Havana Apartment Complex

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Starbucks Hosting ‘Pop-Up Parties’ With Free Beverage at Select South Florida Locations

Coffee lovers across South Florida could have a chance to get a free Starbucks beverage thanks to the company’s latest venture into the world of ‘Pop-Up Parties.’ The company will host the parties at over 1,000 stores across the country until December 31st. From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., customers who go to select stores can get a free tall hot or cold handcrafted expresso beverage.

12 Apartment Units, 25 Residents Affected in Little Havana Fire

A fire that began on the third floor of a Little Havana apartment complex spread to at least 25 units, forcing residents to scramble out of the building as they tried to escape the fumes inside. More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene at Miami River View Apartments, where they were able to extinguish the fire in about 15 minutes. Although the fire was contained to one unit, according to firefighters, about 12 apartments were affected overall, and smoke and water damage is extensive.

3 Adults Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide in Florida Home With Kids Inside

Three adults were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Christmas Eve while four young children were inside the home, authorities in Florida said. The children were safely removed from the home after the shooting Tuesday night, Lakeland Police Capt. Ed Cain told reporters. The three dead adults all suffered gunshot wounds. Investigators did not immediately identify them or say whether any of them were related to the children. All four of the children are believed to be younger than 10 years old, Cain said.

AAA Offering Free Towing Through Holiday Season

In an effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road this holiday season, AAA is providing its towing service for free through New Year’s Day. The “Tow to Go” program is available from Friday, Dec. 20 to Thursday, Jan. 2 until 6 a.m. Both AAA members and non-members can take advantage of the program, which seeks to “prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists,” the website says.

SeaWorld Changing Show Involving Killer Whales in 2020

SeaWorld will be changing the centerpiece of its killer whale show at its Orlando theme park in the coming year. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the “One Ocean” show will be replaced with the “Orca Encounter” show aimed at featuring more information about conservation and killer whales’ behavior. “This educational presentation reflects our company’s mission to inspire people and protect the animals and wild wonders of our world through education, research, animal rescue and conservation," Dr. Chris Dold, SeaWorld chief zoological officer, told the station.