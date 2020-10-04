ICYMI: Students Return to In-Person Classes in Miami-Dade, Guide to Florida's 2020 Ballot

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

What to Know as Students Return to In-Person Classes in Miami-Dade Monday

Batches of Miami-Dade students will be returning to their classrooms Monday morning, as the county's public schools resume in-person lessons ten days sooner than originally planned.

Miami-Dade students in Pre-K, Kindergarten and 1st Grade will see their teachers in-person again on October 5th. The rest of the staggered schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 7th: Grades 2-6 and 9-10

Friday, Oct. 9th: Grades 7-8 and 11-12

"For the past several months, M-DCPS has been preparing for the reopening of schools through intensive and continuous deep sanitization, maintenance and physical modification of school sites," the schools' website states.

Guide to Florida's 2020 General Election: What Will Be on the Ballot?

Florida may play a key role in in determining who will win the 2020 presidential election, but the state's residents will also be voting on amendments and important local races in November.

Here's what you need to know about what (and who) is on the Florida ballot.

The two candidates vying for one of the most powerful political positions in the state will debate their differences inside the studios of NBC6 and Telemundo 51.

‘I Still Have Hope': Dad of Missing Mom Speaks as FBI Search Continues

A day after the FBI's two-month search for a young mother who vanished in South Florida shifted to a Broward County landfill, the woman's father said he's holding out hope that she'll be found alive.

FBI officials confirmed on Thursday that forensic teams were searching the Monarch Hill Landfill in Pompano Beach as part of their investigation into the disappearance of 21-year-old Leila Cavett.

Her father, Curtis Cavett, told NBC 6 on Friday that he was aware that meant authorities were likely now searching for his daughter's body, but said he's still hoping she'll be found alive.

University of Miami Enters Third Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine Trials

Researchers with the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine have taken another step closer to creating a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The university says its entered the third phase of clinical trials and is looking for nearly 1,500 South Florida volunteers to participate in the study. Diverse applicants, which include Black and Latino individuals, is a major goal the university says.

The study is randomized and double-blind to assess the efficacy and safety of the Janssen vaccine for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2.

Carnival Cancels Most 2020 US Cruises as CDC Extends Ban

Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most U.S. sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away.

The company said Thursday it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida. Carnival said it will focus its initial return to operations on those two ports, but it stressed that it still might not sail from those ports in November and December.

“As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in,” Carnival President Christine Duffy said in a statement.

The CDC has extended the no-sail order through the end of October. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports.