ICYMI: These Companies Are Hiring Amid Pandemic, Hotline Numbers to Call For COVID-19 Questions

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Looking For A Job? These Places Are Hiring Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A surge in coronavirus cases across South Florida have prompted the closure of businesses, beaches, schools, gyms, and other facilities, leaving several hard-working Floridians jobless. Across the state, thousands of people are filing for unemployment as the economic reality of the coronavirus becomes exceedingly clear.

If you lost your job as a result of the coronavirus and are looking for career opportunities in the interim, take a look at this list for places that are hiring now.

Survey Finds Hospital Staff Concerns About Protection

Doctors and nurses on the front lines against the coronavirus pandemic in South Florida hospitals are concerned about having adequate protection against infection, but so far most say their facilities are doing a good job of providing it.

About 100 hospital professionals responded this week to a survey conducted by the NBC6 Investigators through Survey Monkey, providing a snapshot of conditions inside their facilities as the effort to treat patients begins to gear up.

South Florida Doctor Dies From Coronavirus

A South Florida internal medicine doctor has died from complications with the coronavirus.

Dr. Alex Hsu, who worked at Northwest Medical Center in Margate, passed away after coming in close contact with COVID-19, according to his friend, Dr. Roly More.

The Broward Medical Examiner confirmed Hsu died of COVID-19.

Rise in Animal Fostering During COVID-19 Pandemic

As more people have more downtime due to social distancing and working from home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, some South Florida animal shelters are seeing a jump in foster and adoption numbers.

Patricia Lara, the owner of Wonder Paws Rescue in Fort Lauderdale, says foster applications are up by 1,005%.

“We get one a week, we’re getting 15-20," Lara said. "We have to approve them and make sure they are amazing people, and they are going to take them home. We would basically do the same screening we would do for an adopter. We want to make sure our babies are safe."

Call These Hotlines If You Have Questions About COVID-19 in South Florida

If you have questions about the coronavirus and South Florida, there are several resources available to you on the county and state level.

Here is a list of some call centers and hotlines that you can contact for information about COVID-19.