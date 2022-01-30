ICYMI: Thieves Target Luxury Cars in SW Miami-Dade, Reckless E-Scooter Riders Break Laws in Miami

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Caught on Camera: Thieves Target Luxury Cars in SW Miami-Dade

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Police are hoping to pump the brakes on a group of burglars who target luxury cars in the southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Surveillance video from the Siddons' front yard shows an instance where the burglars got away with a high-end vehicle in the middle of the day.

“They were very quick," Luciana Fragali Siddons said.

It was around 4 p.m. on a Saturday, and as the Siddons family hosted a barbecue in their backyard — the theft was happening in their front yard. They didn’t realize what was going on until one of their guests walked out to grab a jacket from her car.

The omicron surge appears to be fading in South Florida, with cases and hospitalizations trending down. NBC 6's Marissa Bagg reports

As Omicron Eases, Doctors Say Anticipate More Variants, Surges

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are starting to fall about as fast as they surged six weeks ago.

In Florida, cases are the lowest since Christmas and hospitalizations are down about 10% what they were five days ago.

“We are seeing normal volumes in our emergency room. We are seeing patients that are coming in with COVID and being admitted, but it’s more of normalcy with COVID now, we’re on the back end of this curve,” said Dr. Randy Katz, Associate District Medical Director for Emergency Services for Memorial Healthcare System.

South Florida is on the back end, which is a relief to many. But parts of north Florida and the Panhandle are still seeing increases as well as other parts of the country and the world.

From kindergarten student to superintendent in the same school district. Jose Dotres was chosen to succeed Alberto Carvalho as Miami-Dade's superintendent. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

New MDCPS Superintendent Says He's Ready to Go on Day One

It’s quite a career arc.

From kindergarten to Miami Senior High graduate to becoming a teacher, a principal, a regional superintendent, and chief of staff to Alberto Carvalho, Dr. Jose Dotres is as homegrown as it gets.

“He’s a visionary,” Dotres said of Carvalho. “I think I’m a visionary as well, I’ve learned a lot from him.”

The Miami-Dade County School Board voted 6-3 to make Dotres the next superintendent of the nation’s fourth-largest school district, succeeding Carvalho when he moves on to take over the Los Angeles Unified School District. Dotres is currently an assistant superintendent for Collier County Public Schools.

Miami has pumped the breaks on most e-scooter companies in the city, and now, we're seeing some of those violations caught on video. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides reports

Videos Show Reckless E-Scooter Riders Breaking Laws in Miami

The City of Miami revoked permits for several electric scooter companies last week for failing to address safety requirements and now new videos are showing some of the violations that led to the crackdown.

The footage shows underage riders on e-scooters, riders without helmets, reckless riding in the middle of traffic and people double-riding, none of which is allowed.

"Appalling, embarrassing, it’s a thing of lawlessness that should not be happening with the scooter companies," said James Torres, President of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance.

In letters to the operators obtained by NBC 6, officials wrote that scooter companies failed to comply with safety measures set forth by the city.

Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo moved closer to Senate confirmation Wednesday after a tense hearing where Democrats accused the state's top doctor of evading questions on his coronavirus policies. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Democrats Walk Out of Hearing With Florida's Top Doctor

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo moved closer to Senate confirmation Wednesday after a tense hearing where Democrats accused the state's top doctor of evading questions on his coronavirus policies and stormed out before casting their votes.

Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has drawn national scrutiny over his alignment with the governor in resisting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other virus polices embraced by the White House and federal health officials.

At the hearing Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Health Policy, Democrats tried to pin Ladapo down with “yes or no” questions on whether he believed vaccines and masks work against coronavirus and other topics, but were often met with lengthy answers from Ladapo.

“What I hear is arrogance and polite avoidance,” said Sen. Janet Cruz, a Democrat. “So if you wouldn't mind all of this fond rhetoric that you are applying, can we just get straight answers so that more people can hear more information.”

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will be here before we know it. Here's everything to know about the Olympic events, COVID-19 protocols, an overlap with the Super Bowl and more.

Get NBC 6's Olympics Newsletter to Follow Jamaica's Historic Trip to Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicks off in February, but Jamaica has already made history.

Benjamin Alexander, an international DJ-turned-Olympian, became the Caribbean country’s first Alpine skier to qualify for the games since the event’s Olympic debut in 1936.

Alexander, who only began skiing six years ago, says his drive to improve on the slopes is what motivated him keep training after falling and getting back up an infinite number of times. Also, encouraging words from his mentor Dudley Stokes, one of the iconic Jamaican bobsledders portrayed in the film “Cool Runnings,” kept him on track to qualifying for the event.

So, will Alexander have another historic moment at the games in Beijing?