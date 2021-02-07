ICYMI: Top Ads Released Before Super Bowl, Fight to Combat Child Porn in South Florida

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Local Fire Departments Stretched by Pandemic

Fort Lauderdale firefighter Julio Castillo’s job is not the same now as it was a year ago. From disinfecting vehicles after COVID calls to cleaning personal protective gear, more precautions and time is involved in every step.

Castillo caught the virus last summer and had to separate from his family, quarantining away from work at Fort Lauderdale.

The head COVID-19 researcher at Fort Lauderdale, Battalion Chief Garrett Pingol, tells NBC 6 Investigators more than 200 employees had to quarantine in 2020, with 51 confirmed cases.

The subject of crimes against children recently gained national attention on Tuesday after two FBI agents were killed while serving a warrant in Sunrise. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

Major Effort to Combat Child Pornography Cases in South Florida

The subject of crimes against children gained national attention after two FBI agents were killed while serving a warrant in Sunrise this week.

Agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were experts in the field of protecting children from these predators, but how prevalent are these cases in South Florida and what’s being done to combat the issue?

The local non-profit Child Rescue Coalition works hand in hand with law enforcement, giving them free technology to help track and prosecute child predators across the globe. Since January of 2021, NBC 6 has reported on two Broward doctors arrested on charges related to child pornography.

As Super Bowl weekend approaches, several organizations have partnered up for a football-themed restoration project that aims to bring Miami’s coral reefs back to life. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

UM Researchers Team Up with Veterans for Super Bowl-Themed Reef Restoration Project

As Super Bowl weekend approaches, several organizations have partnered up for a football-themed restoration project that aims to bring Miami's coral reefs back to life.

South Florida's coral reefs are difficult to spot from above, though they have a significant impact on the area's economy.

Sadly, parts of the reef have withered away, but 30 feet below the surface, delicate restoration work is being carried out: the NFL, the University of Miami, the Florida Aquarium and the Frost Museum have all teamed up with military veterans to help save them.

NBC 6 anchor Trina Robinson spent a day with a local Black gun club (before COVID hit) to explore why so many Black Americans feel now, more than ever, is their time to exercise their 2nd Amendment right.

Local Group Aims to Change the Narrative as Black Gun Ownership Soars

The cry for social justice is echoing for Black Americans not only in the streets with protests but in gun shops across the nation, including in South Florida.

In the weeks following the social unrest of summer 2020, Black gun ownership soared.

Gun sales shot up and most of the people buying them are African American. Many in the Black community say they are afraid of the things currently ailing society and could harm their families, from the coronavirus to racism, to the sometimes-violent encounters Black people have had with police.

