ICYMI: Inside Look at Coast Guard Flights Following Increase in Migration Attempts

The number of migrants coming to the U.S. through South Florida continues to grow. The latest numbers show almost 1,000 Cuban migrants — including 921 that have been rescued this month in our area alone.

NBC 6 was given a look at the problem from the air, hopping on a flight from Air Station Miami. Coast Guard crews say more interdictions mean less time for training and more people waiting for help.

Within a couple of hours, the aircraft’s camera detected possible migrants on the water roughly 20 miles away. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6's Heather Walker.

A Cuban pilot who made headlines with a bold flight to South Florida on a small plane last week is afraid his life will be in danger if he's sent back to the island, his attorney said Tuesday.

Ruben Martinez Machado is being held at a detention center while he waits to go before a judge. Machado, 29, made his daring 200-mile journey Friday in a single engine Antonov An-2 plane, leaving Sancti Spiritus, Cuba, and landing at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.

The Russian-made plane was supposed to be used for soil fumigation in Cuba, but Machado used it to escape the island. His attorney, Eduardo Soto, said sending Machado back to Cuba could be a matter of life or death. But he said if they are able to establish credible fear, showing that his life would be at risk for going back, he'll likely stay in the U.S.

After an hours-long special meeting Tuesday debating the Broward County Public Schools Superintendent's future with the district, the board decided to give Dr. Vickie Cartwright 90 days to address the concerns raised against her.

The board has been considering whether Cartwright should stay in her position after only eight official months on the job as superintendent. All that is needed is a simple majority to remove her.

"The board tonight has demonstrated that they have continued faith and confidence in my leadership and I'm very grateful to the board for that," Cartwright said. Last week, board chair Torey Alston tore into Cartwright's job performance as a part of a meeting at which the board was supposed to either accept or reject the superintendent's job performance evaluation.

The winner of the 2022 Florida Python Challenge is a 19-year-old from South Florida who wrangled 28 snakes in the Everglades.

"Still on cloud nine," Matthew Concepcion said. "Couldn't believe it."

For a period of 10 days, the teen from Palmetto Bay, Florida, was determined to hunt from sundown to sunup. Concepcion walked the canal and went through the swamps using a flashlight. But it’s not that easy. Concepcion has been hunting pythons for the past five years and has been bitten five times. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6's Jessica Vallejo.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show dropped anchor on South Florida once again starting Wednesday.

The 63rd annual event will take place at seven locations, including the Broward County Convention Center and the Bahia Mar Yachting Center, through Sunday showcasing more world and U.S. debuts than any other boat show in the country.

Over 100,000 people are expected to attend the events with an economic impact of nearly $1.8 billion for the area. Tickets for the event are on sale and can be purchased by clicking this link.

'Stranger Things' fans are in for a treat just in time for Halloween with a new immersive pop-up experience of the fan-favorite Netflix show in Aventura.

"We work very closely with show creators to bring live experiences to life," said Isis Arias, representative of Netflix's Live Experience Team. "And this was our first endeavor of how do we bring these experiences to fans."

In addition to binge-watching the popular Netflix show, fans can now visit Aventura Mall starting Wednesday for a limited time pop-up store immersing visitors in a 'Stranger Things' adventure.

You can play nostalgic video games at The Palace Arcade for free and can try to beat the last high score. Click here for more in a report from NBC 6's Xochitl Hernandez.