ICYMI: Future of Surfside Collapse Site, Inside Cuba's Efforts to Stop Protests

Should the Surfside Memorial Be on Site Or Off? Two Families, Two Perspectives

Even if you’ve seen it a dozen times, the memorial fence in Surfside still stops you in your tracks. It is just that powerful.

But it’s temporary, and some of the victims’ families are calling for a permanent tribute to be built on the Champlain Towers site. The Langesfeld family is among them. They’ve gone through three weeks of endless pain. Nicole Langesfeld and her husband, Luis Sadovnic, died in the collapse.

But not everyone impacted by the tragedy agrees with that idea.

Crews have been working around the clock for weeks to recover victims from the collapse and bring families closure. But the work has taken a toll on them -- after all, they are also human.

Judge Approves Sale of Site of Deadly Surfside Condo Collapse

A Miami-Dade judge on Wednesday approved the sale of the oceanfront property where a collapsed Surfside condominium building once stood, with proceeds intended to benefit victims of the deadly disaster.

At a hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman ordered that the process begin to sell the site of Champlain Towers South, which could fetch $100 million to $110 million according to court records.

The court-appointed receiver handling finances related to the condo, attorney Michael Goldberg, said the judge wants the sale to move quickly.

NBC 6's Willard Shepard has more on Cuba's military response to the protests

Cuban Government Using Special Units, Layered Strategy in Attempt to Stop Protests

Video from Cuba shows protesters throwing objects at Cuban police cars and others join in - just part of the uprising taking place on the island.

How far will Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel go when it comes to using military forces? Brian Fonseca, who spent eight years in the U.S. Marines, is an expert in the Cuban military and police operations. Fonseca said the Cuban government’s plan to quell the demonstrations operates on multiple fronts.

Fonseca said the Cuban government's plan to quell the demonstrations operates on multiple fronts.

President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials during his visit to Florida. Biden is scheduled to view the Surfside condo collapse later on Thursday.

‘Don't Fauci My Florida': Gov. Ron DeSantis Selling Koozies, Spoof Merchandise

A new line of merchandise from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is creating quite a stir on social media.

From a koozie emblazoned with the message "How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?" to a T-shirt reading "Don't Fauci my Florida," the products show a clear disdain for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading health expert, as well as skepticism over stringent coronavirus regulations.

Another shirt featuring an image of DeSantis over a fused photo of the American and Florida flags reads: "Keep Florida free."

Briana Williams is on her mark, set and ready to go to Tokyo. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

South Florida Native Running to Put on a Show for Jamaica in Tokyo Olympics

Briana Williams is on her mark, set and ready to go to Tokyo.

The 19-year-old is representing Jamaica in Track and Field during the Olympic Games set to being on July 23rd. Williams realized she was fast when she started running around as an eight-year-old. She's also a hometown girl, living and training in Miramar.

Even though she was born in the United States, Williams wanted to pay tribute to her mother's Caribbean heritage by running for Jamaica.