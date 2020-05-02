ICYMI: Walgreens Opens Testing Sites, South Florida Is Having a Bad Hair Month

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

As Walgreens Opens Testing Sites, Other Pharmacies Discuss Possibility

Walgreens now has two locations in South Florida currently offering COVID-19 testing to those who qualify.

It’s by appointment only, and you have to meet the CDC criteria for testing in order to qualify. But if you do, it’s free.

“The locations are determined in collaboration with federal, state and local officials and the goal is to increase access to testing,” said Phil Caruso, a spokesman for Walgreens.

Having A Bad Hair Month? So Is the Rest of South Florida, Per Resident Complaints

Miami-Dade's mayor has assembled large working groups of experts and stakeholders to assess when it will be prudent open up large sectors of the economy: restaurants, museums and cultural venues, small businesses, retail shops, factories, office buildings, logistics and hotels.

But on Friday, Mayor Carlos Gimenez said that "the No. 1 complaint," the thing residents apparently said they missed the most, was "personal grooming businesses."

To be clear, the inability to get a trim or dye job pales in comparison to the real hardships of this pandemic: the illness and loss of life as well as the economic calamity it is forcing on many families.

But this is South Florida, which, to put it mildly, is known to have a streak of superficiality running through some of its residents, often presenting itself in artificially enhanced body parts and fabulous hair.

Judge Orders Detainees Released From South Florida Facilities Over Coronavirus Concerns

A late night decision from a U.S. district judge will allow hundreds of detainees to be released from South Florida detention centers over what she said was “deliberate indifference” by customs agents to address conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order filed Thursday night by Judge Marcia Cooke requires Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to report within three days how they will cut the population at facilities by the hundreds, also requiring all detainees to wear masks and have them replaced once a week.

Florida Workers Deemed Ineligible for State Unemployment Benefits Turned to Federal Assistance

Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity has announced that many out-of-work residents who were deemed ineligible to receive benefits through the department's website may now qualify for federal assistance.

FDEO says, under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, many Floridians that were previously deemed ineligible over this past weekend may now be eligible.

People who applied for benefits before April 4th, including self-employed and gig workers, must reapply to receive assistance.

Coronavirus Tragedy: 3 Members of Family in Miami-Dade Die From COVID-19

The coronavirus has struck three-fold for one Nicaraguan family in Miami-Dade after a man and his parents recently died from the virus.

Mario Mayorga Jr. and his two parents, Mario Sr. and Esperanza, passed away due to complications from COVID-19, family members said.

"With the passing of three family members you can just imagine how difficult it’s been,” said Marcela Lastre, a cousin of the family.

