ICYMI: Watch Team USA Win Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross, Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

WATCH: Team USA Wins Gold in Mixed Team Snowboard Cross

Mixed team snowboard cross made its Olympic debut at the 2022 Beijing Games and Team USA won the first-ever gold medal in the event.

American Nick Baumgartner finished first during the men's heat giving partner Lindsey Jacobellis a 0.04-second advantage heading into the last leg. Jacobellis sealed the win finishing first as well to claim her second snowboard cross gold and delivering Baumgartner his first Olympic medal.

The oldest duo in the competition would use their experience and expertise to cruise to victory and prove that it's never too late to accomplish your goals.

Italy came in quickly behind winning silver, and a crash in the final leg caused Canada to finish third and claim bronze, giving the Canadian duo Meryeta Odine and Eliot Grondin two medals each in Beijing.

The IRS is changing course after partnering with a third-party company that uses facial recognition to verify the identities of taxpayers logging onto their IRS accounts. NBC 6's Sasha Jones reports

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

IRS Announces Transition Away From Facial Recognition Verification

The IRS is changing course after partnering with a third-party company that uses facial recognition to verify the identities of taxpayers logging onto their IRS accounts.

The agency previously announced that starting in summer 2022, if you needed to log in to the IRS’s website to access certain online tools, you would need to create an account with the third-party identity verification company ID.me.

As a part of this verification process, taxpayers would be asked to upload a picture of their passport or license using a secure link. Next, the system would prompt the user to take a video selfie to verify the photos.

But recent backlash and concern about the collection of sensitive biometric data have the IRS changing course.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho honored special students in the district in his last week before leaving for Los Angeles. NBC 6's Ari Odzer reports

Carvalho Awards Needy Student New Car and Reflects on Legacy

After 14 years of leading Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Friday is Alberto Carvalho’s last day on the job as superintendent.

He’s wrapping up his tenure by visiting schools, saying goodbyes, reflecting on his team’s legacy, and Thursday, recognizing the incredibly arduous path to success of disadvantaged students.

“It’s beautiful, it’s amazing, thank you,” Jassmin Barrientos said through tears as she sat behind the wheel of a new car.

Her new car.

A South Florida doctor weighs in on head injuries after it was revealed that Bob Saget died of head trauma. NBC 6's Kim Wynne reports

ER Doctor Weighs In on Head Injuries After Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly a month after the sudden death of one of America’s favorite TV dads, we now know the cause of death of actor and comedian Bob Saget.

“I was surprised,” said Dr. Javier Talamo, an emergency room doctor at HCA Florida University Hospital. “I think there was a lot of speculation to what it could have been. I don’t think head trauma was at the top of anyone’s list.”

Saget’s family announced Wednesday that the “Full House” star died of head trauma, accidentally hitting the back of his head on something and then going to sleep.

“It does happen,” Talamo said. “But, it’s very rare.”

An exhibit on the rich history of Overtown, Miami, is at the historic Lyric Theater. NBC 6's Constance Jones has more on "If These Streets Could Talk: An Exploration of Black Miami."

Exhibit Honors Legacy, History of Overtown Neighborhood

While Miami was growing as a bustling city, so was segregation. Blacks were restricted as to where they could go and where they could live.

That created the formation of what was called Colored Town, which is now known as Overtown. There’s a long rich history that’s been documented by the Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida.

The history is currently on display for the public during an exhibition called 'If These Streets Could Talk: An Historic Exploration of Black Miami' at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex.

Residents in Overtown played a meaningful role in the city’s development. According to Black Archives founder Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, these pioneers built South Florida’s railroads and hotels.

The “Great Resignation” impacts regions and industries differently. Hundreds of thousands of Floridian quit their jobs each month, according to newly released federal data.

Hundreds of Thousands Quit Jobs in Florida as ‘Great Resignation' Continues

The “Great Resignation” impacts regions and industries differently. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians quit their jobs each month, according to newly released federal data.

When public health measures combating COVID-19 temporarily shut down businesses, the labor market was scrambled like never before.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows around 3% of Florida workers leave their jobs every month. South Florida as a region is impacted more than others because of the type of industries in the area.

Many employers say they’re having a hard time hiring enough workers, particularly in South Florida’s service economy. There are more jobs available than workers wanting to work them, driving up wages and prices at times. Experts say companies should not expect a return to the way it was before the pandemic for some time.