ICYMI: Wedding Industry Booming in South Florida, What to Expect If You're Traveling This Summer

Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:

Wedding Industry Booming in South Florida as Pandemic Nears End

You might be seeing some wedding invitations in the mail again. The industry behind the big events is making a comeback and South Florida has become a hot spot as restrictions have eased.

Raffi Grosz is the owner of Petal Productions in Miami. He said that business has been so good, but some items are in short supply - and it’s not just flowers.

“As time is going on, things are coming back strong. We are finding the industry here is really picking up," Grosz said. "You can’t find hotels to have an event in for the next week. You can’t find a party planner to do your event with.”

“We can’t get basic hard good," he added. "Shipments are not coming from China. The production from the rest of the world is not happening.”

The gunman who killed a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket had been hospitalized for mental illness in the past, his ex-wife said Tuesday in her first public comments since the shooting. NBC 6's Julie Leonardi reports

Florida Publix Gunman Had Been Hospitalized for Mental Illness: Ex-Wife

The gunman who killed a grandmother and her 1-year-old grandson inside a Florida supermarket had been hospitalized for mental illness in the past, his ex-wife said Tuesday in her first public comments since the shooting.

Monica Wall released a lengthy statement through her attorneys Tuesday, days after ex-husband Timothy Wall shot two people and himself inside a Publix in Royal Palm Beach.

"We want to express our deepest condolences to the family that was so tragically impacted by the actions of Timothy Wall last week," the statement read. "There are no words that can adequately express the sadness and sorrow that is felt for the family of the victims."

Authorities said the 55-year-old gunman stalked his victims in the supermarket's produce area before shooting the child and then the woman before killing himself Thursday morning.

Police caught up to a man detectives say took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and stole thousands of dollars from taxpayers in a clever scheme. NBC 6's Willard Shepard reports

Man Stole Identity of South Florida Business Owner to Defraud SBA: Police

Police bodycam video exclusively obtained by NBC 6 shows officers catching up to a man detectives say took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and stole thousands of dollars from taxpayers in a clever scheme.

Police said Xavier Taylor, 32, stole the information of a South Florida small business owner and was able to convince the government to send him more than $80,000 in COVID-19 assistance loans.

“They pretend to own a company. They pretend to have employees. They provide tax returns with false information and unfortunately, you have unscrupulous individuals who use the weakness in the system," said Lauderhill Police Det. Richard Clarke.

Clarke said Taylor is just one person he’s tracking down who took advantage of the pandemic aid loans.

Archaeologists overseeing the demolition of this piece of land in Brickell say they have discovered prehistoric artifacts that could give us more insight to the settlement patterns of the Tequesta, the Native American tribe that once occupied the area. NBC 6's Paxton Boyd reports

Prehistoric Native American Artifacts Discovered in Miami at Location for Planned Brickell High-Rise

Archeologists overseeing the demolition of what used to be a parking garage located at the 444 Brickell property in Miami say they have discovered prehistoric artifacts there.

The newly uncovered deposits could contribute to the knowledge of z prehistoric subsistence and the settlement patterns of the Tequesta – the Native American tribe that once occupied the area – the archeologists said.

If confirmed, this land would be eligible for a listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

The recent findings at the site include bone artifacts (points, pins, drilled shark teeth), pumice, lithic weight and pottery sherds.

NBC 6's Claudia DoCampo spoke with the family's attorney. The family is being held in Costa Rica on their way to Nicaragua.

Family Stuck At Costa Rican Airport Due To Covid-19 Tests

Luz Baker and her three children were traveling to Nicaragua on a much anticipated vacation, but when they made a stop in Costa Rica, they were not allowed to continue with their connecting flight.

Authorities there are not letting them continue on their journey because they didn't have their Covid-19 negative test results ready in time.

"I asked the security guy to you know show, call immigration. I have the proof that we all tested negative", Baker said.

Her husband, Ira Baker, is also trying to help from their home in North Miami Beach.

What to Expect If You're Traveling This Summer

After a year of lockdowns and staycations, millions of Americans are ready to get away.

“We’ve heard from consumers that they’re ready to travel,” said Jorge Avalos, a senior brand manager for Travelocity. “The majority of them are planning to book a trip over the next nine months.”

Avalos said a recent Travelocity survey found one group of travelers was most eager to travel.

“Parents of kids are ready to get out there, especially right now over the summer,” Avalos said.

Another trend the survey found was reuniting with loved ones, he said.