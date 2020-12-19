ICYMI: What to Know About the Covid Vaccine, Fight Over Sold-Out PlayStation 5 at Doral Walmart Ends With 3 in Jail

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Common Questions About Covid Vaccines Answered

As the first mass-produced vaccines reach the public, many have questions, and government scientists are trying to provide answers.

Should my child get the vaccine? What side effects should I expect? What precautions do I still need to take after getting vaccinated?

Here's a list of answers and explanations to some of the most common doubts about the vaccine and its impact.

Fight Over Sold-Out PlayStation 5 at Doral Walmart Ends With 3 in Jail

Tensions were high between a family and a police officer outside of a Doral Walmart on Dec. 10.

The debacle began inside the store moments after Valeria Aguilar and her relatives say they waited in line for the Sony Playstation 5 for more than eight hours.

“A guy from Walmart come to us and he said apparently there’s not 30 PS5’s, so people started to get mad,” Aguilar said.

An incident report provided by Doral Police says Juan Ramirez, a friend of Aguilar, became belligerent with Walmart employees when they announced only five consoles were left.

A fight over a PlayStation 5 was caught on camera at a Walmart in Doral. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

‘Our First Real Hope': Memorial Health Doctors Receive Vaccine Shot, Praise Accomplishment

For a few hours Monday afternoon, ICU Dr. Ari Sareli was away from the patients he treats who have COVID-19.

Sareli, with Memorial Health in Broward, was the first person in South Florida to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

His landmark shot brings hope that the pandemic won't always be with us. In the line behind him were other Memorial Healthcare workers who also spend their days treating the sickest patients.

NBC 6's Carlos Suarez has more after the hospital had to wait another day to get the much sought after vaccine.

More Than $400 Million in Seized Cocaine and Marijuana Offloaded at Port Everglades

More than $411 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday morning.

The massive amount of drugs, which includes 23,000 pounds of cocaine and about 8,000 pounds of marijuana, was offloaded by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter James.

Officials said the drugs were confiscated during multiple operations in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific.

The drugs were part of a bust made by the U.S. Coast Guard before being brought to South Florida.

Caravan of Joy Toy Drive Brings Thousands of Gifts for Kids Throughout South Florida

Once again, South Florida has answered the call to help brighten the holidays for thousands of children in the area, and not even a global pandemic prevented the community from spreading holiday joy this year.

For the 23rd year, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 teamed up for the Caravan of Joy toy drive.

At Good Shepherd Development Center in Cutler Bay on Wednesday, hundreds of kids were able to take a toy home for Christmas during a socially distanced event.

NBC 6's Marissa Bagg shows how the annual event brightened the lives of children who may not have a chance to open gifts this holiday season.