ICYMI: What to Know Before Getting Second Vaccine Dose, How Pandemic Will Impact Tax Season

Florida Leads US In UK Variant Because State Labs Look For It

While it’s not more deadly than the earlier version, it spreads more easily. That means more people are at risk and on the whole that could be just as bad. Viruses mutate -- usually of no consequence to us -- but this variant is different. It spreads more easily and quickly than the virus that’s already killed more than 400,000 Americans.

Nationwide, 122 cases of it have been detected in 20 states, with Florida's 46 cases leading the way, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But there’s a good reason for that, said Dr. Aileen Marty, infectious disease expert with Florid International University.

"The fact that we're finding it in Florida is because we’re looking for it in Florida. It's really 'seek it and ye shall find,'" she said.

Over 1 million Floridians have been vaccinated so far, but about 40,000 have missed or are overdue for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. NBC 6's Amanda Plasencia reports

What to Know About Getting the Second Coronavirus Vaccine Dose

According to Florida's Department of Health, some 1,183,000 initial vaccine doses have been administered throughout the state, but so far only 123,900, people have received their second shot.

Dr. Mary Jo Trepka, an epidemiologist and professor at Florida International University, spoke to NBC 6 about the importance of the second dose. Click here to read what she had to say about timing the vaccine doses, managing a short supply of appointments and practicing coronavirus safety.

President Joe Biden signed two executive orders meant to help struggling families during the pandemic. NBC 6's Steve Litz reports

Senator Marco Rubio Criticizes President Biden's Issuing of Executive Orders

President Joe Biden signed two more executive orders Friday, drawing criticism from Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who released a video on Twitter expressing his objections.

“He is using the words of the center, talking about unity, but he is governing like someone from the far left,” Rubio said in the early morning Tweet.

Some of President Biden’s directives have been direct reversals of former President Trump’s orders, such as canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline project, ending construction of the southern border wall, ending the travel ban from several majority Muslim countries and rejoining the Paris Climate Accord.

Like many other things, tax season will be different this year because of the pandemic. From tax deductions -- to reporting unemployment benefits, Consumer Investigator Sasha Jones breaks down what you need to know before you file.

How the Pandemic Will Impact Tax Season

Tax season could look a lot different this year because of the pandemic. If you were planning on a nice fat federal tax write off for that home office you set up, you may need to think again.

The IRS says small business owners and entrepreneurs can write off expenses whether they rent or own their home.

Expenses such as rent, mortgage interest, utilities, repairs, maintenance and other related expenses can be written off. How much you write off depends on the size of the area of your home you use for conducting business.

First Time Buyers for Disney World Annual Passes Out of Luck

Looking to buy an annual pass at Walt Disney World? You're out of luck unless you're a current passholder. The Florida theme park said it will renew passes for current owners, but won’t sell new ones.

The announcement comes as the Disneyland California theme park halted its annual pass program entirely. Disneyland made the announcement earlier this week after it allowed county health officials to use its parking lot for a large-scale coronavirus vaccination site.

In Florida, “the Most Magical Place on Earth” reopened in July after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 including mandatory masks and social distancing.