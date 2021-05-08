ICYMI: What You Need To Know About Mayweather vs. Paul Fight, Broward Native To Join Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

Here are some of the top stories from the last week from NBC 6 News:

Mayweather vs. Paul: Fight Details, Tickets, Boxer Profiles

Are you ready to rumble? Well, it sure looks like retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul are.

The two held a press conference Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens to promote their upcoming fight – and it didn’t end pretty.

Paul’s brother, Jake, posted on social media that he had planned to steal Mayweather’s hat. When the two were face-to-face trading insults after the presser, chaos erupted when Jake snatched the hat and ran.

A Pennsylvania man facing a felony charge of battery on a police officer says he was the one battered for no good reason.

And his lawyer says Fort Lauderdale police can soon expect a lawsuit over the matter.

But the department Thursday released body cam video that refutes some of what the man claims and casts doubt on other assertions.

Fort Lauderdale native Anna Weis and her teammate, Riley Gibbs, are about to set sail for the Tokyo Olympics.

“We’ve just been training hard leading up to Tokyo," said Anna Weis.

The dynamic duo will represent Team USA in the Nacra17 class sailing event in the upcoming Olympics. The catamaran can hit top speeds over 30 miles per hour, so this is no leisure sport.

“They go really fast and they are high performance boats. It’s a really cool dynamic with the mixed gender and it’s the only mixed gender class as of now for this Olympic quad," said Anna Weis.

Security footage shot this past weekend showed nearly three dozen storage units in Lauderhill being broken into in the course of two hours.

In video you'll see Only on 6, the suspect broke into the Extra Space Storage on May 2nd, taking his time using bolt cutters to break 26 locks. Just days later, police say seven more units were broken into at another facility on State Road 7.

"This is the first time that I’ve seen so many units in a two day time span to be broken into," Lauderhill Police Lt. Mike Santiago said.

The footage from the facility clearly shows the suspect's face, who was wearing a bright yellow shirt reading "Antisocial."

Matthew and Gabriela Giampietro thought they had done everything right when they decided to fly to Puerto Rico on JetBlue with their two dogs.

“They told me the paperwork to fill out, I did that,” Gabriela said.

They told NBC 6 they submitted Department of Transportation (DOT) forms saying the dogs were trained service animals, along with letters from a licensed mental health counselor saying they each had been diagnosed with a psychiatric condition and should be allowed to travel with the dogs.

“We left, no problem,” Gabriela said.

A few weeks later, the couple said they booked a one-way ticket back home on JetBlue and submitted the same paperwork but had issues at the gate.

Authorities say an active volcano in the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent has erupted and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.

Volcanic eruptions have upended thousands of lives in the country of St. Vincent for weeks. Parts of the small island in the Caribbean are covered with ash, causing the destruction of homes and making it hard to breathe.

"The volcanic ash is so fine, it comes through every crevice. It’s difficult to breathe, we suffer with ash everywhere," said Pastor Walford Thompson, who lives on the island.

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated from the red zone - the area closest to the volcano - and have been living in shelters since mid-April.