ICYMI: What’s Next for Black Lives Matter, Casinos Reopen Across South Florida

I Can’t Breathe: What’s Next For Black Lives Matter Movement?

As #BlackLivesMatter protests continue around South Florida and the nation, many are now asking, “What’s Next?”

Hear from co-founder of The Dream Defenders Philip Agnew, Civil Rights Attorney Justin Moore, Black Lives Matter Alliance Broward Tifanny Burks, and the Assistant Director for the Miami Civilian Investigative Panel Rodney Jacobs Jr. ⁠

NBC 6 Voices anchor Jawan Strader leads the conversation.

Game On! Casinos Across South Florida Reopening

South Florida will be able to test their luck starting Friday as casinos across the area reopen their doors months after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hard Rock, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and Seminole Classic Casino opened at noon. Broward County officials also moved up the date for all its casinos to reopen by Friday.

A number of safety and social distancing measures will be in place at the Seminole casinos.

Georgia Poll Troubles Prompt South Florida Protesters to Call for Vote by Mail

While what went wrong at the polls in Georgia this week is being investigated, many South Florida protesters said they don't want to see the same issues here.

The state official running the elections in Georgia said much of the trouble happened in and and around Atlanta, an area civil rights advocates say has many minority precincts.

Lakshmi Ruiz is with the Dream Defenders and has helped organize South Florida protests.

NBC 6 Follows Up With Couple Struggling to Get Unemployment Benefits

Greg Frank and his wife were among the hundreds of thousands of Floridians who became unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When he first spoke with NBC 6 in early May, the couple had spent weeks trying to get unemployment benefits without success.

“We’ve gone through most of our savings, and so now it’s getting to the point where we’re a little desperate,” Greg said back then.

On Friday, Greg said a lot had changed for the couple.

“Very grateful,” he said. “Very relieved.”

Helping Hands: Viewers Give Back After Seeing Stories of Suffering in Pandemic

It’s the kind of joy that all kids deserve – and it came during a visit from a young NBC 6 viewer.

16-year-old Steven Ferriero saw a 10-year-old featured during our weekly Helping Hands series, where the youngster told us about her family’s financial struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

After seeing it, Ferriero showed up in a big way to donate help for the family.

