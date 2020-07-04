ICYMI: Where to Watch Fireworks in Miami, Jackson Health Pauses Non-Emergency Surgeries

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Where to Watch Fireworks Online and In-Person This Fourth of July in Miami

The pandemic may have cut this year's list of Fourth of July events short, but there are still several options for viewing fireworks displays in person or from home in South Florida this year.

Anais Grullon shows you how to have a fun Independence Day without the crowds.

Jackson Health Pausing Non-Emergency Surgeries Amid Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

Jackson Health System is pausing non-emergency and elective surgeries and will be moving some patients to a COVID-only facility as the South Florida hospital system continues to see an increase in coronavirus patients, officials said.

In a statement Wednesday, Jackson Health System said it will begin limiting inpatient surgeries and procedures to emergency and urgent cases only due to the "steady increase" in COVID-19 patients.

Miami-Dade Officer Fired After Video Shows Him Hitting Woman

A Miami-Dade police officer has been fired after an incident caught on body cam showed him hitting a woman who was yelling at him at Miami International Airport.

“As a result of an administrative investigation into the officer’s conduct during this incident; it is my intent to proceed with the termination of the involved officer’s employment with the Miami-Dade Police Department. The administrative process to proceed with termination has been initiated," Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said.

"The MDPD holds itself accountable for its actions, and this is just another example of our commitment to do just that.”

‘SURGE' Teams Visit Coronavirus Hot Spots in Miami-Dade

A team of county employees and volunteers spent Tuesday going door-to-door in Allapattah handing out bags with masks, hand sanitizer and information on where residents can get tested for coronavirus.

Cathy Burgos is part of Miami-Dade County's "SURGE" team (an acronym for "Strategic Unified Response to Guideline Education") being sent to areas seeing the highest rate of infection and number of cases. She grew up in the neighborhood and knows first-hand the hardship these families face.

"It’s considered one of the hot spots. For us, it’s really important to engage this community," Burgos said. “I’m connected to the work. I’m a social worker by trade and our department provides services to these communities, so for us, it’s just an extension of our continuum of the work that we do.”

Miami-Dade County started sending out "SURGE" teams to visit cities that are hot spots of the coronavirus.

National Unemployment Rate Drops to 11.1% in June, Jobless Claims in Fla. Decrease

According to numbers released Thursday, the U.S. economy gained 4.8 million jobs in the month of June, as the national unemployment rate dropped to 11.1%. In Florida, more than 84,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week. That number was about 11,000 fewer than the week before.

“When I look at these numbers, the first thing that comes to mind is why haven’t I gotten paid?” said Maria Ferreiro, who became unemployed in March.

Maria told NBC 6 she had been trying to get unemployment benefits for months and had not received any money.

The U.S. economy gained 4.8 million jobs in the month of June, as the national unemployment rate dropped to 11.1%. In Florida, more than 84,000 people filed new unemployment claims last week.