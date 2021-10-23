ICYMI: Wild West Park Shootout, Cop's 70-Day Covid Hospital Battle

In Case You Missed It: These are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 that you may have missed:

Video Shows Wild Shootout in West Park After Puppies Stolen

Two puppies were stolen in a wild shootout that was caught on camera in West Park Monday evening, officials with the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Three people arrived at the victim's home late Monday, police say, purportedly to inquire about purchasing the exotic French bulldogs the victim had posted on Instagram. The homeowner said she was selling the puppies for $4,000 each.

A tussle ensued, along with an exchange of gunfire, officials said. The victim said the three men ran out of the door with two of the puppies in-hand. As they were running, they began firing shots.

All the homeowner could think was to grab her gun — and fire back. Two of the suspects were later arrested.

Sunrise Police Sergeant Released From Hospital After 70-Day Covid Battle

After a 70-day battle with COVID-19, a Sunrise Police sergeant was released from the hospital this week.

Sergeant Darwin Arroyo was released from Cleveland Clinic Monday and was greeted by family, friends, and his fellow brothers and sisters in blue.

Darwin Arroyo spent 70 days battling the virus before he was able to be released.

"We cannot thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Cleveland Clinic enough for their tireless efforts in treating/caring for Darwin and getting him back to the comfort of his own home with his family," said FOP Lodge 80 in a statement.

Hollywood Officer Killed in Line of Duty is Department's First Since 2008

The killing of Hollywood Police Officer Yandy Chirino is the department's first line of duty death in nearly 13 years, and the first fatal shooting of an officer in the city since 1982.

Chirino, 28, was shot and killed late Sunday after responding to a suspicious incident. An 18-year-old suspect, Jason Banegas, is facing murder and other charges in Chirino's killing.

In total, seven Hollywood officers have died in the line of duty since the department was formed in 1925.

Chirino is the first Hollywood officer to be killed in the line of duty since November 2008, when Officer Alex Del Rio was killed in a car crash.

The last Hollywood cop to be fatally shot in the line of duty was Officer Frankie Shivers, who died on Sept. 6, 1982.

4 Hospitals Were the ‘Hardest Hit' by the Pandemic in South Florida

New data shows which hospitals in South Florida were hit with coronavirus patients the hardest and longest.

NBC News used data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services to locate which hospitals across the country were at or above capacity for the most weeks in a row.

In South Florida, four of the hardest hit hospitals were community-focused facilities within Baptist Health South Florida and Memorial Healthcare System: Mariners Hospital, West Kendall Baptist, Memorial West, and Memorial Hospital Miramar.

According to the federal data, Memorial West was at or over capacity for 52 weeks in a row - a full year - the longest time at capacity for any facility in South Florida.

Parkland School Shooter Could Join 305 Others on Florida's Death Row

After pleading guilty Wednesday to 17 counts of first-degree murder, the Parkland school gunman could be facing the death penalty, something that hasn't been carried out in Florida in more than two years.

The last Florida execution was on Aug. 22, 2019, when Gary Ray Bowles, a serial killer who preyed on older gay men during an eight-month spree that left six dead, was killed by lethal injection at Florida State Prison.

Florida has executed 99 people since 1979, and there are currently 305 inmates on Florida's Death Row, including 302 men and three women, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.