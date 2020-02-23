ICYMI: Woman Fights for Refund After Surgery, Broward Sheriff Helps Motionless Driver

Here are some of the top stories from the past week you may have missed from NBC 6 News:

Woman Fights for Refund After Surgery

For Sandra Solazzo, 2018 was a difficult year. She lost her mother in July and had a hysterectomy in October after doctors made an alarming discovery. “They found out that I had a fibroid on the back of my uterus the size of a melon,” Sandra said. The surgery went well and more than a year later, she had recovered well. But she was still fighting for the thousands of dollars she paid out of pocket for the procedure.

Broward Sheriff Helps Save Driver Suffering Medical Emergency

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is being hailed a hero by some for helping to save another driver suffering a medical emergency this week. The Sheriff’s Office said Tony was driving home Tuesday night in Coral Springs when the car in front of him did not move during a green light. Tony and other drivers honked their horns, but the car stayed still. Tony approached the car and saw the driver motionless before calling for additional help.

Police Search for Clues in ‘Hit’ Killing of Man in Fort Lauderdale Home

Police are looking for more clues in the murder they say was ordered against a man who was killed last year in his Fort Lauderdale home. NBC 6 has exclusively obtained new details and video in the Sept. 12, 2019 fatal shooting of 60-year-old Bruce Salituri. Police say 29-year-old Michael Schnitzerling posed as a Florida Power and Light worker to get inside Salituri's waterfront home, ordered him to open a safe and killed him inside his master closet.

Body of Missing Coral Springs Woman Found Buried at Home in Mississippi

The body of a Coral Springs woman who had been missing for months was found buried in the backyard of a Mississippi home. Officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi say 29-year-old Sarah Willard was last seen at her Coral Springs apartment in October. Her husband told police she left on the night of Oct. 28, 2019, to travel to Texas and took all of her belongings with her, according to an incident report. They did not speak or have any contact since the 29th, but Willard's husband and her mother tracked her bank account and discovered her last transaction was made on November 1.

Suspected Burglar Caught on Camera Outside North Lauderdale Home

New video released Tuesday shows the suspected burglar who allegedly smashed his way into a North Lauderdale home just after the New Year’s holiday. Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives released the video taken outside a home on the 8300 block of Southwest 19th Street on the night of January 2nd. In the video, the suspected burglar asks for a person and is told they are not at that home.