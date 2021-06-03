ID Card Program for Undocumented Residents, Those in Need Coming to Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade County is on its way to setting up a new ID card program for those in need.

County commissioners will allow an independent group to issue cards for various groups - including undocumented residents, people experiencing homelessness and others who either can not get or do not want a state ID.

The new program is aimed at helping the various groups gain access to needed items, like food and health care. An additional goal is helping the groups get vaccinated against COVID-19, something many have been hesitant against due to a lack of identification.

Broward and Palm Beach counties have similar ID programs already in place.

County commissioners said those with the ID cards will not be able to drive or vote. Cards will also be made available to senior citizens, homeless teenagers and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has been a proponent of the program and will be in charge of its launch, which could come as early as September.