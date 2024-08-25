Identities released after man kills ex-partner in murder-suicide at NW Miami-Dade home

Police have identified the man who shot and killed the mother of their three children before shooting himself in Northwest Miami-Dade while the children were home on Saturday morning.

Marcos Antonio Gonzalez, 40, has been identified as the shooter who took the life of Raiza Cajuso, 39. The two had been in a relationship, but had separated and were not living together at the time of the shooting, police confirmed.

The fatal shots were fired at around 8:34 a.m., after Gonzalez showed up to the residence on the 12000 block of West Randall Park Drive in Westview. He argued with Cajuso, police say, and shot her before he died by suicide.

They shared three children, ages 15, 13 and 9 who were all home at the time of the killing, police said.

The 15-year-old called 911, according to Miami-Dade police Detective Andre Martin. The youngest was taken to the hospital out of precaution after witnessing the horrific incident.

"So our prayers are with this family and these children," Martins said. "It’s a very sad and unfortunate occurrence, and our investigators are doing everything they can to try to piece together exactly what happened here."

Their parents died at the scene, according to authorities.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

