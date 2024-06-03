‘If he's still alive here, I'm next': Woman discovers scene of apparent Miami-Dade murder-suicide that left 4 dead

A woman who discovered the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in southwest Miami-Dade said she’s been left “numb” after finding the bodies of family friends on Sunday.

Family members said the victims were an 85-year-old woman, her ex-husband, their son and his wife. Police said the shooter was over 60 years old, but did not confirm any of their names.

Joanna Cruz said she’s known the victims for years. She came to the house on SW 137th Court in Kendale Lakes when her mother was bringing food to the elderly woman inside.

“She couldn’t cook anymore, so my mom came to give her food and she kept knocking and knocking and nothing. And she asked me to bring the key,” Cruz said.

What she found inside was a bloody scene.

“I saw the elderly lady on the bed and the elderly man’s body on the bed to the left, blood coming out of their mouths, and the wife in the other room,” Cruz said. "I feel like I'm in a nightmare."

The fourth person found dead inside is who Cruz believes to have fired the fatal shots.

“Good thing I didn’t see him, but I saw them. When I saw three, I said, where is the fourth one? I know there's a fourth one. And I ran out because I said, if he's still alive here, I’m next,” Cruz said.

Police are investigating after a family member said four people were found dead inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday.

Officers found the victims’ bodies in different rooms throughout the home. Police said the shooter was in his 60s, but have not confirmed if he was the victims’ son.

The elderly woman's stepson told NBC6 that he had been trying to get in touch with her for the past three to four days but wasn't getting a response. When he went to check on her, he also found her and the others dead.

Police said officers were called to the home for a welfare check around 2 p.m. It appeared a man had shot and killed the three other people before turning the gun on himself, police said.

As for the victims, Cruz said one was “just an elderly woman that was a beautiful person and a beautiful soul.”

A neighbor who did not want to be identified said Sunday that healthcare workers who were at the home last week expressed concerns.

“They were just concerned about the son because he seemed to be not well emotionally,” the neighbor said.

She said the workers, who made daily visits, couldn’t get into the home on Thursday or Friday.

“They kept calling on the phone and they kept knocking on the door, and that’s when we called 911 on Friday, but they didn’t see any movement inside, any reason to break open. They did not know if they had left or what,” the neighbor said.

Authorities believe the shooting was domestic in nature. They urged people to get help before turning to violence.

"If you're in a situation where your environment is becoming dangerous, please call us. Call 911," Detective Angel Rodriguez, of the Miami-Dade Police Department, said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.