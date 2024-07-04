If you’re hitting any of South Florida’s gorgeous beaches this summer, it’s important to keep safety top of mind.

Just this Fourth of July, elevated bacteria levels closed some beaches, including a very popular section of Miami Beach. Chopper6 captured two red flags waving in tandem by the lifeguard’s tower, warning beachgoers the water was closed to the public.

But do you really know what all of the flag colors mean, and what you should do if they’re waving?

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Here’s the breakdown, according to Miami-Dade County.

The flag colors and their meanings

🟣 The purple flag indicates the presence of dangerous marine life. This flag will fly in conjunction with another flag.

🟢 A green flag means "low hazard" and calm conditions.

🟡 A yellow flag means "medium hazard" with moderate surf and/or hazards.

🔴 The single red flag means "high hazard" because of high surf and/or strong currents.

🔴🚫 The double red flag means the "beach is closed to swimmers."

What should I do when I see the flags?

Florida's system does not accompany the warnings with specific instructions.

But, the United States Lifesaving Association, which helped create the system, discourages weak swimmers from entering the water when a yellow flag is flying, and says others should be more careful and cautious.

When a red flag is flying, they say all swimmers are discouraged from entering, and those that do should take great care.

Where do these flags apply?

The same flag system is used across all public beaches in Florida.

The Florida Department of Environment Protection said differences in flag colors, sizes and symbols can confuse beachgoers, so to prevent this, a uniform system was developed and implemented exclusively in 2005.

Various agencies worked together to develop it.

Where can I see them?

The flags are flown on lifeguard towers, and a sign explaining their meanings are available next to the tower in English and Spanish.

But you don't have to be at the beach to check on the conditions. To check what flags are currently flying at Miami Beach and see more on the conditions, go here.

What else should I know about beach safety?

While beautiful, the ocean can be dangerous due to rip currents, severe weather and more. Children and people unfamiliar with open water are at increased risk.

Here are additional resources for staying safe while swimming.

And here´s what you should know about rip currents before heading to the beach.