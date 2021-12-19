iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball Concert Cancelled Due to Surge of COVID-19 Cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across South Florida, FLA Live Arena announced that it was cancelling Sunday’s iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball concert.

FLA Live Arena announced the cancellation in a tweet writing in part that, “Due to the increased transmission of the new COVID-19 variant and to further minimize any potential risks.”

According to arena officials, ticket holders will receive a refund within 48 hours and if they have any issues, they should reach out to their point of purchase. Ticket holders who purchased through Ticketmaster will receive a refund within 3 to 30 days.