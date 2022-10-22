III Points Music Festival Kicks Off in Wynwood

The III Points Music Festival returned to the streets of Wynwood Friday and is set to feature two days of performances through Saturday.

“Everybody's happy, having a good time, dancing around,” said attendee, Monica Robinson. “The weather's been incredible and the music is great.”

Performers include Porter Robinson, Orbital, Trina, Trick Daddy and Uncle Luke.

“They have a lot of local artists and they support the community here and try to grow them,” said attendee, Lenny Foret.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami first responders told NBC 6 they have been preparing for the event alongside III Points management in the months leading up to the show.

“This was planned for quite some time with the III Points organization, Miami police, and then the fire department,” said Lt. Pete Sanchez, the City of Miami Fire Department spokesperson. “And we have a well devised plan to make sure that everyone comes out and has a good time.”

First responders encourage festival goers to stay hydrated, use the buddy system, and stay aware of your surroundings.

“We have Miami Fire Rescue on standby and in the venue as well as Miami police,” said. Lt. Sanchez. “Make sure of your surroundings, go with somebody, and have a communication plan in case you get separated from your buddy. If you're going to take an Uber, make sure you know where you're coming from and where you need to go to when you leave.”

Attendees say they’re expecting a safe and fun weekend at the festival.

“I see there's a large police presence, as well as fire rescue presence and we noticed they have a special exit just for ambulances for them to be able to access quickly. So it seems safe,” said Robinson.